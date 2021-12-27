ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Two Pens Games Postponed

By Bob Cupp
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins holiday break has been extended by the NHL as all games through tonight have been postponed due to the COCID 19...

CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
CBS Minnesota

Winter Classic Organizers Bracing For Subzero Temps, What Could Well Be The Coldest NHL Game Of All Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our thermometers may not climb above zero at all on New Year’s Day, when thousands of fans are expected to pack Target Field for an outdoor hockey game. The Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues in Saturday’s Winter Classic. It’ll likely be the coldest NHL game of all time. “If you’re a fan coming to the game, bring blankets,” said Steve Mayer, the league’s chief content officer. “Bring everything you need to stay as warm as you possibly can.” Mayer says extra medical personnel will be on hand at Target Field, and staff are being told to...
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
CLASSIX 107.9

Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Enters COVID Health & Safety Protocols

Philly 76ers’ coach Doc Rivers has unfortunately entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, as reported by 6abc. The Sixers’ assistant coach Dan Burke will take over for Doc Rivers starting tonight in Brooklyn as Sixers play the Nets and for however long it takes Rivers to return. https://twitter.com/JeffSkversky/status/1476590265691430912?s=20 6abc also receives sources that […]
wbut.com

College Bowl games Tuesday/WVU falls

–Minnesota defeated West Virginia 18-6 in the Guaranteed Rate bowl in Phoenix. The Mountaineers end their season 6-7 overall. Minnesota finished 9-4. –Air Force defeated Louisville 31-28 in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. –Texas Tech beat Mississippi State 34-7 in the Liberty Bowl played in Memphis. –Houston defeated...
ValleyCentral

RGV Vipers set to begin regular season

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers have announced the start of their regular season after NBA G League game cancelations. The original start of the NBA G League was set for Dec. 27, 2021, but league officials pushed the start date back to Jan. 5, 2022. All games between the day of the announcement, […]
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
