After a year that left us all with travel whiplash thanks to ever-moving goalposts, restrictions and wholesale bans, it’s hard to remember there was ever a time when last-minute, laid-back city breaks were possible and actually enjoyable.It may be some time before we return to those carefree days, but as booster jab programmes step up and we learn to live with the seemingly ceaseless parade of coronavirus variants, one can only hope that a swift minibreak to a buzzing metropolis, whether in the UK or further afield, might be on the cards in 2022.The Independent’s travel team has put pins...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO