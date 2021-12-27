‘Ring In The New Year With A Bell And Not A Bang’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Renowned South Side funeral director Lafayette Gatling Sr. has died. Gatling was 81. Gatling’s family announced that he died Tuesday. Born in 1940, Gatling went on to build three Gatling Funeral Homes – including one at 10133 S. Halsted St. where many Chicago families who lost their loved ones to violence held their funerals. Gatling offered the families hope and healing, and sometimes conducted their funeral arrangements for free. Gatling was a native of Seaboard, North Carolina. His mother passed away when he was 5 years old, while his father, Raymond Gatling, was away fighting in World War II. “It was through...

