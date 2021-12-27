Preview: The year ahead for travel

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“Everything went wrong that could go wrong.” No, not the story of my life so far, but the assessment of a miserable Christmas (non-) travel experience by passengers I met at Gatwick this week.Geir Olafsson and his new bride, Jo Mitchell, had been due to touch down at the Sussex airport on the morning of Christmas Eve. But they finally emerged from...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO