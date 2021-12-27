ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Preview: The year ahead for travel

By Rebecca Tobin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour of Travel Weekly's reporters join the Folo episode this week to talk about their reporting for our annual Preview issue -- the look-ahead to 2022: Johanna Jainchill, the publication's news editor and interim cruise editor;...

Preview 2022: Tours

The recovery has begun for guided tour companies, but the real key to how the year turns out lies in the first quarter, said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. The good news is that consumer demand is strong, most agree. The biggest issue now...
NBC Los Angeles

Travelers Scramble for Covid Tests Ahead of Holiday Rush

Despite omicron, airlines are expecting some of their busiest days of the Covid pandemic during the year-end holidays. New travel rules since omicron was detected late last month have complicated international trips. Many travelers need Covid tests in order to fly to certain countries, including the U.S. Travelers are scrambling...
Reality check: Our new travel future

The legendary management guru Peter Drucker once said that "trying to predict the future is like trying to drive down a country road at night with no lights while looking out the back window." As I look forward to the months and years ahead, it looks like the back window...
Executive view: Becky Powell, Global Travel Collection

Becky Powell is the chief strategy officer for the Global Travel Collection. For U.S. travelers, Europe is going to be just unbelievably strong -- as long the rules don't keep changing. Actually, even if they are changing, I think people are becoming used to getting tests or whatever they need.
Executive view for 2022: Orlando Ashford of Azamara

Orlando Ashford is the executive chairman of Azamara. Last year, as people were getting vaccinated, there was really strong momentum building. That momentum was disrupted by the delta variant for a few months, then we were again seeing momentum building. We ask ourselves whether the omicron disruption will be similar...
Nizuc is the first Cancun resort to require Covid tests

Nizuc Resort & Spa is the first resort in Cancun to implement a new policy for guests to provide a negative antigen or PCR Covid test 24 hours prior to departure to Cancun. Home tests are accepted. The new regulation is a result of the rise in omicron variant cases...
Preview 2022: River cruising

As river cruise lines look forward to a year with their full fleets back in the water, they are finding that, going into the third year of the pandemic, passengers' wanderlust has surged. River brands seem unanimous in saying that guests are booking longer itineraries and more add-ons. "We believe...
Sandals extends its Covid-era vacation-protection program

Sandals is extending its Sandals Vacation Assurance on all bookings made until March 31 for travel through Dec. 31. The vacation protection program, introduced last September, includes a replacement vacation guarantee plus up to $500 airfare replacement per person for guests impacted by Covid-19-related travel interruptions while on their trip.
Christmas air travel disrupted by hundreds of canceled flights

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The latest Covid-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers -- but it didn't do much damage to holiday shopping. Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to Covid-19, as the nation's travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume.
Six top trends for travel to Africa in 2022

With 2022 around the corner, Africa experts have shared their top trends to Africa for the coming year:. "We expect to see more requests for private experiences that allow guests to enjoy specific attractions in the most exclusive way possible," said Wayne Nupen, regional touring director at AndBeyond. Regenerative travel.
CBS Miami

CDC: All Travelers Should Avoid Cruises

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC just announced yesterday, all travelers should avoid cruises regardless of their vaccination status. This comes after several ships reported dozens of cases on their boats. Despite those cases, experts say there hasn’t been what’s considered to be an outbreak on any of the ships so far. Expert Travel Adviser Peter Greenberg says going on a cruise right now is a calculated risk that’s different for everyone. “I see that a lot of people are desperate to go on vacations,” says Mindy Hardoon, Travel Agent and Owner of Jerry Allen Travel. Yesterday the CDC increased the cruise travel health notice...
The Independent

Do you know the way to escape San José?: Inside a Christmas travel nightmare

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“Everything went wrong that could go wrong.” No, not the story of my life so far, but the assessment of a miserable Christmas (non-) travel experience by passengers I met at Gatwick this week.Geir Olafsson and his new bride, Jo Mitchell, had been due to touch down at the Sussex airport on the morning of Christmas Eve. But they finally emerged from...
AFP

Americans told to avoid cruise travel, even if vaccinated

US health authorities on Thursday urged Americans to avoid cruise travel even if they are vaccinated, citing the surge in Covid-19 cases spurred by the Omicron variant. "Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status," said a posting on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website that upgraded the travel notice on cruising to Level 4, the highest on its Covid risk scale. "Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants," the notice said. Between December 15 and 29, there were 5,013 Covid cases in US waters reported to the CDC, 31 times the level in the prior two weeks, according to an email from a CDC spokesperson.
The Independent

The best destinations to visit in 2022

Well, 2021 was a year - much like 2020, in fact. A nonstop merry-go-round of ever-changing pandemic restrictions, both in the UK and abroad, meant opportunities to travel were few and far between and had to be grabbed with a gusto bordering on desperate.Although Omicron is already plunging travellers back into a world of border closures and testing red tape, there are glimmers of hope on the horizon for 2022: vaccination programmes, including the administering of booster jabs, are much further along than even a few months ago.So, though none of us has a crystal ball, The Independent’s travel team...
