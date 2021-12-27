Warehouse boom fueling West Valley economy

59 Companies, 29 Headquarters and More Than 5,600 Jobs Reach Unexpected Milestones During the Pandemic. RENO, Nevada (Dec. 16, 2021) – Fifty-nine companies that relocated to Greater Reno-Sparks-Tahoe, Fernley, Washoe County, Storey County areas and several local companies that expanded their workforce in 2020 and 2021, were honored at EDAWN’s “10th Annual New and Expanded Companies” welcome reception held at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Technology and Manufacturing, two of the fastest growing industry sectors in Northern Nevada comprised over 60 percent of all the companies that relocated and expanded here in the past two years. The influx of 29 corporate headquarters are strong indicators of their commitment to long-term growth and partnership in our community and with this, also brings many high-paying jobs. Approximately 5,600 new jobs over the next 5 years are directly attributed to these 59 companies and points to EDAWN’s efforts and the support of the community to diversify and grow our economy. As efforts continue to move in the right direction, average salary also rose in 2021 to $64,000 annually.

