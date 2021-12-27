The Nightmare After Christmas – TMO Daily Observations 2021-12-27

Tesla’s latest software update came just at the right time, since it let owners create a light show featuring … their car. That’s right, you can now program your own light show, set to music, with your automobile as the centerpiece. Using the free open-source utility xLights, you can program a display up to 5 minutes long, flashing and blinking all of the exterior and interior lights of your Tesla. The new feature works with 2021 Tesla Model S and Model X cars, as well as any Model 3 or Model Y. It can control the lighting as well as your car’s lift gate or falcon doors, if equipped. Full documentation on how to program your own light show are available via GitHub.

