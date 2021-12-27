ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Minnesota asks state for nearly $1 billion

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota is asking legislators for almost $1 billion in funding next year. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the $935 million request...

Comments / 2

Notmany Wise
3d ago

Could Minnesotans get a detailed worksheet on why and how the money is going to be spent. Following up with data and documents of the proof of it all.

