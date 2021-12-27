ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

A cryo-CMOS chip that integrates silicon quantum dots and multiplexed dispersive readout electronics

By Andrea Ruffino
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs quantum computers grow in complexity, the technology will have to evolve from large distributed systems to compact integrated solutions. Spin qubits in silicon quantum dots are thought to offer good scalability because both spin-carrying quantum dots and support complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor (CMOS) electronics can, in principle, be monolithically integrated on a...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvtechnology.com

Artificial Intelligence Was the Most Discussed Technology of 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel—Using data from the analytics tool Buzzsumo, Walkme.com has compiled a list of the most discussed technologies online in 2021, with artificial intelligence topping the list with 175,837 online articles. The closely related topic of machine learning was second, with 103,508 articles posted online between January of 2021 and November of 2021.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Ultrafast imaging of terahertz electric waveforms using quantum dots

Microscopic electric fields govern the majority of elementary excitations in condensed matter and drive electronics at frequencies approaching the Terahertz (THz) regime. However, only few imaging schemes are able to resolve sub-wavelength fields in the THz range, such as scanning-probe techniques, electro-optic sampling, and ultrafast electron microscopy. Still, intrinsic constraints on sample geometry, acquisition speed and field strength limit their applicability. Here, we harness the quantum-confined Stark-effect to encode ultrafast electric near-fields into colloidal quantum dot luminescence. Our approach, termed Quantum-probe Field Microscopy (QFIM), combines far-field imaging of visible photons with phase-resolved sampling of electric waveforms. By capturing ultrafast movies, we spatio-temporally resolve a Terahertz resonance inside a bowtie antenna and unveil the propagation of a Terahertz waveguide excitation deeply in the sub-wavelength regime. The demonstrated QFIM approach is compatible with strong-field excitation and sub-micrometer resolution-introducing a direct route towards ultrafast field imaging of complex nanodevices in-operando.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Internal structure of ultralow-velocity zones consistent with origin from a basal magma ocean

Seismological observations reveal patches of low-velocity anomalies at the core"“mantle boundary known as ultralow-velocity zones. Despite recent advances, their origin and dynamic link to the lowermost mantle remain unclear. Here we employ seismic data analysis and high-resolution geodynamic modelling to study the origin of ultralow-velocity zones beneath the Coral Sea between Australia and New Zealand. The analysis of core-reflected waveforms with rigorous estimation of Bayesian uncertainties shows strong evidence of stratified density increases (~30%) and shear-wave velocity decreases (~50%) within the ultralow-velocity zones. These zones thin on two sides and occur at the edge of the Pacific large low-shear-velocity province. Geodynamic modelling demonstrates that these features are consistent with the presence of compositional heterogeneities within the ultralow-velocity zones that may be caused by the remnants of Earth's early differentiation. We conclude that small-scale structures that are compositionally distinct from their surroundings reside at the bottom of the mantle without full homogenization, throughout Earth's history.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The potential and global outlook of integrated photonics for quantum technologies

Integrated quantum photonics uses classical integrated photonic technologies and devices for quantum applications. As in classical photonics, chip-scale integration has become critical for scaling up and translating laboratory demonstrators to real-life technologies. Integrated quantum photonics efforts are centred around the development of quantum photonic integrated circuits, which can be monolithically, hybrid or heterogeneously integrated. In this Roadmap, we argue, through specific examples, for the value that integrated photonics brings to quantum technologies and discuss what applications may become possible in the future by overcoming the current roadblocks. We provide an overview of the research landscape and discuss the innovation and market potential. Our aim is to stimulate further research by outlining not only the scientific challenges of materials, devices and components associated with integrated photonics for quantum technologies but also those related to the development of the necessary manufacturing infrastructure and supply chains for delivering these technologies to the market.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Silicon#Quantum Computers#Electronics#Access Options
Nature.com

No pervasive relationship between species size and local abundance trends

Although there is some evidence that larger species could be more prone to population declines, the potential role of size traits in determining changes in community composition has been underexplored in global-scale analyses. Here, we combine a large cross-taxon assemblage time series database (BioTIME) with multiple trait databases to show that there is no clear correlation within communities between size traits and changes in abundance over time, suggesting that there is no consistent tendency for larger species to be doing proportionally better or worse than smaller species at local scales.
WILDLIFE
CNET

Quantum computers are on the path to solving bigger problems for BMW, LG and others

This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. After years of development, quantum computers reached a level of sophistication in 2021 that emboldened commercial customers to begin dabbling with the radical new machines. Next year, the business world may be ready to embrace them more enthusiastically.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Jurassic greenhouse ice-sheet fluctuations sensitive to atmospheric CO dynamics

Sea-level proxy records and palaeoclimate models suggest that globally elevated temperatures during the greenhouse climate of the Jurassic were punctuated by poorly understood, transient icehouse events. Here we investigate atmospheric CO2"“ice-sheet dynamics as a case study from the Early Jurassic Pliensbachian"“Toarcian transition (182.7"“180.6 million years ago). Applying the C3 CO2 plant proxy to previously published fossil wood data reveals that CO2 levels during this transition ranged from 250 to 400"‰ppm. Previously published belemnite Î´18O values suggest that sea-level low stands were equivalent to ice volumes up to two-thirds of Antarctica today. Beginning with the Toarcian ocean anoxic event, these ice sheets largely melted when CO2 reached sustained concentrations of ~500"“700"‰ppm. Compared with the Cenozoic East Antarctic Ice Sheet and ice sheets modelled for the Middle Jurassic, Early Jurassic ice sheets exhibit minimal lags (hysteresis) between warming and cooling limbs, suggesting they were thin and located at lower latitudes and elevations with a higher temperature sensitivity to melting. These sensitivities of ice volume to CO2 provide additional constraints on climate models for application to warming transitions in both the past and future.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The Ising triangular-lattice antiferromagnet neodymium heptatantalate as a quantum spin liquid candidate

Disordered magnetic states known as spin liquids are of paramount importance in both fundamental and applied science. A classical state of this kind was predicted for the Ising antiferromagnetic triangular model, while additional non-commuting exchange terms were proposed to induce its quantum version-a quantum spin liquid. However, these predictions have not yet been confirmed experimentally. Here, we report evidence for such a state in the triangular-lattice antiferromagnet NdTa7O19. We determine its magnetic ground state, which is characterized by effective spin-1/2 degrees of freedom with Ising-like nearest-neighbour correlations and gives rise to spin excitations persisting down to the lowest accessible temperature of 40"‰mK. Our study demonstrates the key role of strong spin"“orbit coupling in stabilizing spin liquids that result from magnetic anisotropy and highlights the large family of rare-earth (RE) heptatantalates RETa7O19 as a framework for realization of these states, which represent a promising platform for quantum applications.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

The activity of the intrinsically water-soluble enzyme ADAMTS13 correlates with the membrane state when bound to a phospholipid bilayer

Membrane-associated enzymes have been found to behave differently qualitatively and quantitatively in terms of activity. These findings were highly debated in the 1970s and many general correlations and reaction specific models have been proposed, reviewed, and discarded. However, new biological applications brought up the need for clarification and elucidation. To address literature shortcomings, we chose the intrinsically water-soluble enzyme a disintegrin and metalloproteinase with a thrombospondin type 1 motif, member 13 (ADAMTS13) and large unilamellar vesicles with a relative broad phase transition. We here present activity measurements of ADAMTS13 in the freely dissolved state and the membrane associated state for phosphocholine lipids with different acyl-chain lengths (13:0, 14:0 and 15:0) and thus main phase transition temperatures. While the freely dissolved enzyme shows a simple Arrhenius behavior, the activity of membrane associated ADAMTS13 in addition shows a peak. This peak temperature correlates with the main phase transition temperature of the used lipids. These findings support an alternative theory of catalysis. This theory predicts a correlation of the membrane associated activity and the heat capacity, as both are susceptibilities of the same surface Gibb's free energy, since the enzyme is attached to the membrane.
SCIENCE
Apple Insider

Apple Silicon chips expected to be refreshed on an 18 month cycle

Apple reportedly intends to release updates to its Mac and iPad Pro Apple Silicon chips every 18 months, but it isn't clear why this isn't happening at the same speed as Apple's A-series processors. Apple is in the middle of its two-year schedule to move its Mac lineup away from...
TECHNOLOGY
ithinkdiff.com

M2 chip will use 4nm process, Apple Silicon to be updated every 18 months

Apple’s upcoming M2 chips for Mac will use TSMC’s 4nm process, as per a new report. The report also says that Apple will be updating its chips for Mac every 18 months. This upgrade cycle will be different than the cycle for iPhone, which sees a new A-series chip upgrade on an annual basis. On the other hand, the iPad does not have a clear schedule for updates as the chip updates are linked closely with major new iPad Pro models which do not follow an annual cadence.
COMPUTERS
TheSpoon

CES 2022 Preview: Carbon Origins to Wants to Merge Robot Delivery With the Metaverse

If you’re looking to get a fresh start on a new career in 2022, may I suggest a new occupation as a virtual reality robot delivery driver?. Yes, that’s a job – or at least a new gig – being offered by a startup out of Minneapolis called Carbon Origins. The company, which is building a refrigerated sidewalk delivery robot by the name of Skippy, is looking to assemble a roster of remote robot pilots who will utilize virtual reality technology to pilot Skippy around to businesses and consumer homes.
ELECTRONICS
Cheddar News

Metaverse to Require Big Computing Power Upgrades in 2022

Interest in the concept of the metaverse is heating up as more companies get on board, and Cathy Hackl, CEO of Futures Intelligence Group, a metaverse-focused consultancy, joined Cheddar to talk about trends to watch out for in 2022 and what it will take for it to be more than just a buzzword. Hackl noted that businesses likely will have to consider big technology upgrades in the upcoming year in order to keep up. "We're going to need new levels of computing power to be able to enable shared virtual experiences, both in VR but also in augmented reality," she said.
TECHNOLOGY
electronicproducts.com

Sony develops 2-layer transistor pixel technology for CMOS image sensors

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. has claimed the first stacked CMOS image sensor technology with a 2-layer transistor pixel. The company’s proprietary technology separates photodiodes and pixel transistors on different substrate layers compared with conventional CMOS image sensors’ photodiodes and pixel transistors that are on the same substrate. This...
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Readout Integrated Circuits

The ISC1504, ISC1901, and ISC1902 readout integrated circuit (ROIC) devices from Teledyne FLIR feature a 10-µm pitch. At a resolution of 1920 × 1080, the ISC1504 is the largest format ROIC offered and optimized for InGaAs/VisGaAs detectors, using a capacitive transimpedance amplifier input circuit for P-on-N detectors. The ISC1504 supports anti-blooming, input skimming, multiple integration modes, and selectable output modes. A simple user interface with analog outputs allows for easy integration into high-resolution systems. The ISC1901, with a 2048 × 1536 resolution, and the ISC1902, with a 2048 × 2048 resolution, are designed for P-on-N detectors with a direct injection input circuit. Both support single sample or subframe averaging for effective well fill of 3 to 19 million electrons, respectively.
TECHNOLOGY
Photonics.com

Rugged CMOS Cameras

Atlas 5GigE IP67-rated cameras from LUCID Vision Labs Inc. now feature a range of Sony Pregius global shutter CMOS image sensors over a 5GBASE-T interface. Available sensors include the 2.8-MP Sony IMX421 sensor with a pixel size of 4.5 µm running at a frame rate of 173 fps, the 8.9-MP IMX255 sensor at 58.5 fps, and the 12.3-MP IMX253 at 42.5 fps, offering a 3.45-µm pixel size. The rugged camera line is designed for industrial applications requiring high bandwidth and high resolution in a robust IP67-rated housing. It features active sensor alignment for superior optical performance, a compact 60 × 60-mm size, M12 Ethernet, M8 general purpose input-output connectors for a robust connection, industrial electromagnetic charge immunity, and a wide ambient temperature range of -20° to 55 °C.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

The Top 5 Technologies to Watch out For in 2022

There are more than 4.88 billion mobile phone users all across the world now. Almost 62% of the world’s population own a smartphone device. There will be 75 billion connected devices (or even more than that) by the year 2025. 5G technology will reshape the mobility and high-tech landscapes over the upcoming decade, regardless of whether the technology companies are riding the 5G wave or not. Remote work is here to stay as enterprises across the globe implement work from home as a response to the globe.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy