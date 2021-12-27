I.L.A.F.F.T.: The Glide Slope

Researchers in Antarctica have begun using seals with sensors attached to their heads to collect data from the continent’s ice shelves.The unique method forms part of a bid to curb the obstacles boats have navigating these complex environments, which are so diverse on account of the large amounts of nutrients generated by the interactions between ocean, land and ice shelf. A study explaining the animal-born investigation techniques, and their preliminary findings, was published in October in the journal Limnology and Oceanography.The team of researchers, who belong to Japan’s Research Organisation of Information and Systems, used oceanographic data-logging equipment on the...
