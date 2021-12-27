Parker House Sausage began with $10 and a family recipe. 102 years later, it’s a Chicago icon — and one of America’s oldest Black-owned businesses.

Larry Mitchell checks freshly stuffed sausages at Parker House Sausage Co., one of the oldest meat processors in the country and one of Chicago's oldest Black-owned businesses on Dec. 16, 2021. E. Jason Wambsgans/E. Jason Wambsgans

Robin McFolling is Chicago’s sausage queen.

Heiress of the legendary Parker House Sausage Co. , McFolling is the third generation to reign over her family’s centenarian South Side sausage factory, where she’s been its president since 2013.

The original “Sausage King” was Judge Parker, McFolling’s grandfather, who started Parker House in 1919. Today, it is one of the oldest meat processors in the country. It is also one of the oldest Black-owned businesses in the country. In guarding this glory of a legacy, McFolling must extend it with her own vision.

But first, she’s got to make the sausage.

Home to Parker House since 1926, the bone-white building (once red brick) at 4605 S. State St. in Bronzeville is trimmed with a banner that heralds: “A Family Tradition for Over a Century!” The Parker House logo — an iconic, cozy red house with a single muntin window — hangs high above the entrance door.

Corridors still hold the footprints of McFolling’s ancestors, who dedicated lifetimes working there; and of notables like Sammy Davis Jr.; of the busloads of 1,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha sorors who made touring the groundbreaking business a priority when in the Black metropolis; and even of a young McFolling, who grew up watching her dad, Maurice, run the company for decades after Daryl Grisham, the only non-family member to lead it.

In this historic, national treasure of a building (which hasn’t yet been designated a landmark), the magic happens before many of us have had our morning coffee. By then, McFolling has already put in one-third of her work day.

“Typically in the morning we are doing our pre-op, so that’s basically where the plant is being assessed to make sure that everything has been cleaned and sanitized,” McFolling said.

She jogs between her role as president and co-managing production alongside Barbara Cook, a longtime employee. “Everything is ready for us to begin the day’s production,” McFolling said.

A company-provided breakfast (which, naturally, includes sausage) fuels the staff of nearly 30 just before quickening whirs of machinery become a rhythmic beat.

Fiery-red sausage links bounce from smokehouse to cooler before getting hand-fed into packaging machines where bundles are sealed tight, boxed and palletized for distribution.

Parker’s classic recipe is still used today, but it’s being applied to new products like chicken sausage; the first poultry product in the company’s history hit the market in 2015.

It was McFolling’s idea. “Our chicken line ended up being just kind of a natural, very organic way to grow our brand, but still stays true to our legacy,” she said. “Because the same way that we produce those recipes is the same way we’ve produced all of our recipes for over 100 years now.”

More than a century ago, a young Judge Parker “came from a very rural area of Tennessee and headed north with his idea,” McFolling said of her grandfather. In the already meat-heavy market of Chicago, he saw a place for his piquant, Southern American-style sausage to flourish.

He brought with him the sausage-making skills he’d inherited from his mother, Ella Cage, who’d make flavorful smoked sausages during the slaughtering season, nourishing her family over long winters. What he offered was traditional down-home food linking Black Americans living in Chicago, Detroit and other parts of the Midwest to familiar flavors of the South.

Parker’s startup capital came from his mother’s sugar bowl. She plucked out 10 bucks, earnings stashed away from her work as a laundress, and handed it to her son. He used it to purchase 50 pounds of pork trimmings from the Union Stock Yard meatpacking district, carefully carting it in the December cold back to the kitchen of his South Side tenement.

There, he refined his dear mother’s recipe and began making sausage along with his wife for door-to-door distribution. The sales served as a side hustle as he steadily built his business, joining a wave of distinguished Black business owners who would make Chicago the epicenter of Black entrepreneurship.

“The fact that the company started with direct sales, the horse-drawn wagon, that’s just phenomenal,” said Charla Draper, food historian, food consultant and founder of National Soul Food Month, who contextualizes the weight of Parker’s success against the absence of one particular modern marvel by another Black innovator. “He was able to have a food product that was sold directly and without the invention of Frederick McKinley, who created refrigerated trucks (in the late 1930s).”

The sausage factory gained steam amid a surge in Black-owned businesses across America, with a notably strong presence in Chicago.

As Robert E. Weems Jr. and Jason P. Chambers write in their book, “Building the Black Metropolis: African American Entrepreneurship in Chicago,” “During the twentieth century, based upon a variety of historical circumstances, the Windy City created a black executive and entrepreneurial class unmatched anywhere else in the country.”

By the 1950s, Parker House Sausage was a household name. Draper notes the sausage was likely on the menus of many of Chicago’s now-gone soul food restaurant behemoths. Grocery store chains across the Midwest slowly began carrying packs of Parker House, but not without pushback from white owners and managers as Black business owners like Parker sought broad market expansion.

While many stalwarts have closed up shop over the years, Parker House continues on as a beacon of hope for the Black entrepreneurship resurgence we are witnessing today, Draper said.

Recently, the “Buy Black” movement has reached some national consciousness, an economic response to the social justice movements of 2020, but Parker House and several of its Chicago-based business peers were central to its construct long ago.

“I don’t think that it was really something that I realized was so unique until I was a little older,” said McFolling of the Parker House legacy. “And just be in awe that this was something that our family did. And that it was something to be nurtured and cultivated and treated with honor and respect.”

Draper grew up eating Parker House sausages. It was a ritual for her grandmother to serve them as part of big weekend breakfasts.

But for Draper and her family, the Parker name was much more than a trusted brand. “My mom and one of her good friends, who’s now deceased, was friends with Bill Parker and his wife,” Draper said. (William Parker, son of Judge Parker, served as the company’s vice president until his death in 1990 .) “They were very, very gracious, down-to-earth people.”

Decades later, McFolling has been writing her own chapter of Parker House history. Under her watch, the factory continues to employ a good dose of modern technique to balance the traditional.

“We’re grinding in the grinding room. We’re stuffing in the area we call the sausage kitchen. We’re cooking in our cook room, which is where we have a massive cooktop where we prepare our head cheese and sagey souse products — those are pretty unique to our company,” McFolling said. “There are a few other companies that do them, but definitely more of a specialty item that you don’t find as often as you would have maybe 30 or 40 years ago.”

Head cheese and its vinegary cousin, souse, are European imports, cold-cut terrines that still have allegiance in the Midwest and in pockets across the U.S. (and aren’t actually made with cheese).

Legendary chef and cookbook author Edna Lewis, who specialized in Southern American food, wrote tenderly about making these sausage favorites during hog-butchering time in Virginia with parts of the pork that didn’t require long curing. “Every housewife added a different flavor to her souse, which is made from the head and feet of the hog, but it was always highly seasoned,” Lewis noted.

In Chicago, chef Erick Williams knew the merits of head cheese at an early age.

“My mom had me go to the store every Saturday morning to get her head cheese and saltine crackers,” Williams said. “Every Saturday morning.” He’d walk four brisk doors down from his West Side home to the corner store deli. He’d study the porky terrazzo.

“It’s a terrine that’s usually made from the head of the pig, and there’s a ton of gelatin from the head. So that gelatin is what binds all of the meat — being the ‘cheese’ — which is pretty robust,” said Williams, who skillfully crafts loving takes on Southern food at Virtue, his acclaimed Hyde Park restaurant, in addition to recently launching takeout-only Mustard Seed Kitchen in the South Loop.

“The tongue, and then some of the skin is also diced and folded in with the meat, and then the liquid,” he said. “It looks like an unclear liquid when the gelatin melts, much like the same way gelatin does when you look at Jell-O. And then it solidifies into this rich, creamy form that is a total delicacy. And best eaten with toast and crackers.”

Williams’ grandmother served Parker House Hot Smoked Sausage links with rice or grits for Sunday breakfast. “She would sear them in a pan to get some caramelization,” he said. “And I actually still eat them that way to this day.”

As McFolling transitioned from a 27-year banking career and stepped into her role as president, she recalled one piece of advice: “My cousin, Michael Parker, the chairman, he told me, ‘Robin, once you get in there, you’re gonna have your own vision. And what you don’t know, there will be people there that can mentor you in those areas.’ And he was 100% right.”

One asset of being an intergenerational company is having elders like Marcella Hayes, who spent 40 years at the company and was the right-hand person to McFolling’s father until his passing; she graciously shared decades of wisdom and knowledge.

Hayes recently died. But McFolling remembers: “They just kind of took me in.”

The next generation of Parker’s family is still very young, McFolling said. But she has no doubt that in due time, they too, will wear the crown.

Parker House Sausage products are available at parkerhousesausage.com , Jewel-Osco and other retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Parker House Sausage Co. wholesale store, at 4605 S. State St., is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Angela Burke is a freelance writer.

