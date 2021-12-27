ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

Parker House Sausage began with $10 and a family recipe. 102 years later, it’s a Chicago icon — and one of America’s oldest Black-owned businesses.

By Angela Burke, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zjuah_0dWn1gpt00
Larry Mitchell checks freshly stuffed sausages at Parker House Sausage Co., one of the oldest meat processors in the country and one of Chicago's oldest Black-owned businesses on Dec. 16, 2021. E. Jason Wambsgans/E. Jason Wambsgans

Robin McFolling is Chicago’s sausage queen.

Heiress of the legendary Parker House Sausage Co. , McFolling is the third generation to reign over her family’s centenarian South Side sausage factory, where she’s been its president since 2013.

The original “Sausage King” was Judge Parker, McFolling’s grandfather, who started Parker House in 1919. Today, it is one of the oldest meat processors in the country. It is also one of the oldest Black-owned businesses in the country. In guarding this glory of a legacy, McFolling must extend it with her own vision.

But first, she’s got to make the sausage.

Home to Parker House since 1926, the bone-white building (once red brick) at 4605 S. State St. in Bronzeville is trimmed with a banner that heralds: “A Family Tradition for Over a Century!” The Parker House logo — an iconic, cozy red house with a single muntin window — hangs high above the entrance door.

Corridors still hold the footprints of McFolling’s ancestors, who dedicated lifetimes working there; and of notables like Sammy Davis Jr.; of the busloads of 1,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha sorors who made touring the groundbreaking business a priority when in the Black metropolis; and even of a young McFolling, who grew up watching her dad, Maurice, run the company for decades after Daryl Grisham, the only non-family member to lead it.

In this historic, national treasure of a building (which hasn’t yet been designated a landmark), the magic happens before many of us have had our morning coffee. By then, McFolling has already put in one-third of her work day.

“Typically in the morning we are doing our pre-op, so that’s basically where the plant is being assessed to make sure that everything has been cleaned and sanitized,” McFolling said.

She jogs between her role as president and co-managing production alongside Barbara Cook, a longtime employee. “Everything is ready for us to begin the day’s production,” McFolling said.

A company-provided breakfast (which, naturally, includes sausage) fuels the staff of nearly 30 just before quickening whirs of machinery become a rhythmic beat.

Fiery-red sausage links bounce from smokehouse to cooler before getting hand-fed into packaging machines where bundles are sealed tight, boxed and palletized for distribution.

Parker’s classic recipe is still used today, but it’s being applied to new products like chicken sausage; the first poultry product in the company’s history hit the market in 2015.

It was McFolling’s idea. “Our chicken line ended up being just kind of a natural, very organic way to grow our brand, but still stays true to our legacy,” she said. “Because the same way that we produce those recipes is the same way we’ve produced all of our recipes for over 100 years now.”

More than a century ago, a young Judge Parker “came from a very rural area of Tennessee and headed north with his idea,” McFolling said of her grandfather. In the already meat-heavy market of Chicago, he saw a place for his piquant, Southern American-style sausage to flourish.

He brought with him the sausage-making skills he’d inherited from his mother, Ella Cage, who’d make flavorful smoked sausages during the slaughtering season, nourishing her family over long winters. What he offered was traditional down-home food linking Black Americans living in Chicago, Detroit and other parts of the Midwest to familiar flavors of the South.

Parker’s startup capital came from his mother’s sugar bowl. She plucked out 10 bucks, earnings stashed away from her work as a laundress, and handed it to her son. He used it to purchase 50 pounds of pork trimmings from the Union Stock Yard meatpacking district, carefully carting it in the December cold back to the kitchen of his South Side tenement.

There, he refined his dear mother’s recipe and began making sausage along with his wife for door-to-door distribution. The sales served as a side hustle as he steadily built his business, joining a wave of distinguished Black business owners who would make Chicago the epicenter of Black entrepreneurship.

“The fact that the company started with direct sales, the horse-drawn wagon, that’s just phenomenal,” said Charla Draper, food historian, food consultant and founder of National Soul Food Month, who contextualizes the weight of Parker’s success against the absence of one particular modern marvel by another Black innovator. “He was able to have a food product that was sold directly and without the invention of Frederick McKinley, who created refrigerated trucks (in the late 1930s).”

The sausage factory gained steam amid a surge in Black-owned businesses across America, with a notably strong presence in Chicago.

As Robert E. Weems Jr. and Jason P. Chambers write in their book, “Building the Black Metropolis: African American Entrepreneurship in Chicago,” “During the twentieth century, based upon a variety of historical circumstances, the Windy City created a black executive and entrepreneurial class unmatched anywhere else in the country.”

By the 1950s, Parker House Sausage was a household name. Draper notes the sausage was likely on the menus of many of Chicago’s now-gone soul food restaurant behemoths. Grocery store chains across the Midwest slowly began carrying packs of Parker House, but not without pushback from white owners and managers as Black business owners like Parker sought broad market expansion.

While many stalwarts have closed up shop over the years, Parker House continues on as a beacon of hope for the Black entrepreneurship resurgence we are witnessing today, Draper said.

Recently, the “Buy Black” movement has reached some national consciousness, an economic response to the social justice movements of 2020, but Parker House and several of its Chicago-based business peers were central to its construct long ago.

“I don’t think that it was really something that I realized was so unique until I was a little older,” said McFolling of the Parker House legacy. “And just be in awe that this was something that our family did. And that it was something to be nurtured and cultivated and treated with honor and respect.”

Draper grew up eating Parker House sausages. It was a ritual for her grandmother to serve them as part of big weekend breakfasts.

But for Draper and her family, the Parker name was much more than a trusted brand. “My mom and one of her good friends, who’s now deceased, was friends with Bill Parker and his wife,” Draper said. (William Parker, son of Judge Parker, served as the company’s vice president until his death in 1990 .) “They were very, very gracious, down-to-earth people.”

Decades later, McFolling has been writing her own chapter of Parker House history. Under her watch, the factory continues to employ a good dose of modern technique to balance the traditional.

“We’re grinding in the grinding room. We’re stuffing in the area we call the sausage kitchen. We’re cooking in our cook room, which is where we have a massive cooktop where we prepare our head cheese and sagey souse products — those are pretty unique to our company,” McFolling said. “There are a few other companies that do them, but definitely more of a specialty item that you don’t find as often as you would have maybe 30 or 40 years ago.”

Head cheese and its vinegary cousin, souse, are European imports, cold-cut terrines that still have allegiance in the Midwest and in pockets across the U.S. (and aren’t actually made with cheese).

Legendary chef and cookbook author Edna Lewis, who specialized in Southern American food, wrote tenderly about making these sausage favorites during hog-butchering time in Virginia with parts of the pork that didn’t require long curing. “Every housewife added a different flavor to her souse, which is made from the head and feet of the hog, but it was always highly seasoned,” Lewis noted.

In Chicago, chef Erick Williams knew the merits of head cheese at an early age.

“My mom had me go to the store every Saturday morning to get her head cheese and saltine crackers,” Williams said. “Every Saturday morning.” He’d walk four brisk doors down from his West Side home to the corner store deli. He’d study the porky terrazzo.

“It’s a terrine that’s usually made from the head of the pig, and there’s a ton of gelatin from the head. So that gelatin is what binds all of the meat — being the ‘cheese’ — which is pretty robust,” said Williams, who skillfully crafts loving takes on Southern food at Virtue, his acclaimed Hyde Park restaurant, in addition to recently launching takeout-only Mustard Seed Kitchen in the South Loop.

“The tongue, and then some of the skin is also diced and folded in with the meat, and then the liquid,” he said. “It looks like an unclear liquid when the gelatin melts, much like the same way gelatin does when you look at Jell-O. And then it solidifies into this rich, creamy form that is a total delicacy. And best eaten with toast and crackers.”

Williams’ grandmother served Parker House Hot Smoked Sausage links with rice or grits for Sunday breakfast. “She would sear them in a pan to get some caramelization,” he said. “And I actually still eat them that way to this day.”

As McFolling transitioned from a 27-year banking career and stepped into her role as president, she recalled one piece of advice: “My cousin, Michael Parker, the chairman, he told me, ‘Robin, once you get in there, you’re gonna have your own vision. And what you don’t know, there will be people there that can mentor you in those areas.’ And he was 100% right.”

One asset of being an intergenerational company is having elders like Marcella Hayes, who spent 40 years at the company and was the right-hand person to McFolling’s father until his passing; she graciously shared decades of wisdom and knowledge.

Hayes recently died. But McFolling remembers: “They just kind of took me in.”

The next generation of Parker’s family is still very young, McFolling said. But she has no doubt that in due time, they too, will wear the crown.

Parker House Sausage products are available at parkerhousesausage.com , Jewel-Osco and other retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Parker House Sausage Co. wholesale store, at 4605 S. State St., is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Angela Burke is a freelance writer.

Big screen or home stream, takeout or dine-in, Tribune writers are here to steer you toward your next great experience. Sign up for your free weekly Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .

Comments / 9

Peace is Still 2
3d ago

Back in the early 70's and 80's we would look forward to enjoying Parker House Sausages but today they are no where near tasty like they use to be cause for one the skin is now tough and they just don't taste the same too many

Reply
2
Related
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: A look back at a year of Tribune stories | Daily COVID cases break another record | Dalton may start for Bears Sunday

Good morning, Chicago. We all know the top story of 2021. It was the same as last year. COVID-19 continued to upend our lives as it ebbed and flowed — and mutated. But some of the Tribune’s most-read stories this year may surprise you. Take a look at what Chicago Tribune subscribers read over the past year in news, sports, entertainment and more: ‘Like a sonic boom.’ Tornado — with winds over ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pork Sausage#Good Food#Entrepreneurship#Breakfast Sausage#Recipes#Food Drink#Racism#Parker House Sausage Co
The Baltimore Sun

Porter Soul, one of Eastern Shore’s few Black-owned restaurants, thrives on flavors and memories of home

Located in a former Popeye’s set amid a highway strip mall, Porter Soul Food is dishing up Southern classics and beating the odds that come with being a Black-owned restaurant on the Eastern Shore. After opening in January 2020, it had to operate as a carryout only during some of its earliest months in operation due to COVID. That might have doomed any new business, but the surrounding ...
wgnradio.com

The new reality for restaurants in Chicago

Sam Toia, President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, joins Ilyce Glink, filling in for Anna Davlantes, in discussing why people are canceling their reservations and why restaurants need to stay open. They also talk about Mayor Lightfoot’s new COVID mandates.
CHICAGO, IL
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Black Business Spotlight: Elsa’s House of Sleep

Local businessman carries on his mother’s legacy. Elsa’s House of Sleep, now celebrating 25 years of business, has become a staple along University Avenue in St. Paul. Its owner, Tetra Constantino, named the store after his mother, who established the business. Constantino was born in Houston but raised...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Block Club Chicago

Chicago’s Last Black-Owned Bank Got Millions in Government Deposits — Then Had to Give Them Back

CHICAGO — The $20 million deposit was supposed to be a turning point. When the city of Chicago deposited the money into Illinois’ last Black-owned bank in 2017, the story received national news coverage. The city treasurer said the deposit represented a “paradigm shift” in how the government supported community investment. And the bank’s owner and chairman predicted that it would strengthen the institution and “help people fulfill their dreams.”
CHICAGO, IL
1390 Granite City Sports

Recipe Box Left Behind at MN Brewery Reunited with Family 3 Years Later

A box of family recipes left behind at a Duluth brewery three years ago was recently reunited with its owners. In November 2018 staff at Hoops Brewing Company in Duluth's Canal Park found a box of hand-written recipe cards left behind in the beer hall. Recognizing them as a family heirloom, they immediately set about finding the owner. By the time they located the recipes' author, however, they learned that the individual had already passed away. Eager to reunite the recipes with the deceased's family, the brewery last week took to social media with a public call for help.
DULUTH, MN
oakpark.com

Oldest house in Austin up for Chicago landmark status

The Austin neighborhood’s oldest house is up for Chicago landmark status. The Seth Warner House, built in 1869 at 631 N. Central Ave., has weathered a few transitions from its start as a gentleman’s farm on the prairie, to a hotel during the 1893 Columbian Exposition, to music school and back to single-family home in the midst of an urban city landscape.
CHICAGO, IL
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Iconic Dishes

What makes a dish truly iconic? Does it need to simply be popular from coast to coast? Does it need to have a long, illustrious history? Or does it need to say something important about how we as Americans dine, and have dined in the past? In our opinion, the most iconic foods check off […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Black America Web

NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Released A Special Keepsake Cookbook For The Holidays With Special Recipes From The Cast

The holidays are quickly approaching. According to the masses on social media, no one seems to be prepared. Good news for everyone: There is still time to find the perfect holiday gift for your loved ones and it’s free. This holiday season NBC’s One Chicago brand is gifting fans with a special “One Chicago Holiday Cookbook.” The exclusive cookbook is a collection of tasty treats and touching family memories from the cast across NBC’s One Chicago brand including shows Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago New Year's Eve Icons Janet Davies, Mark Giangreco Join NBC 5's NYE Show

Keen viewers will notice some extra-special guests on NBC 5's New Year's Eve show this year. NBC 5 will ring in the New Year with a special show, "A Very Chicago New Year." Several celebrities will make guest appearances, including Chicago New Year’s Eve icons Janet Davies and Mark Giangreco. Reuniting Chicago’s unofficial New Year’s Eve couple leads to fun antics the pair have been known for during the past 20 years.
CHICAGO, IL
New Pittsburgh Courier

Black America’s top headlines in 2021

If you can believe it, we’re making our way to a new year. 2021 is winding down and, it has been a ride –– to say the least. Following the unprecedentedly tumultuous 2020, we all looked ahead to 2021, seeking to leave behind the worst of a global pandemic and incalculable loss in our own homes, neighborhoods, and as a collective.
SOCIETY
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy