There's no escaping the fact that 2021 has been a trying year. The pandemic has marched relentlessly forward, sending waves of grief, isolation and general hardship in all directions. And with so much of the suffering now largely preventable through vaccination, the fear that hovered over the virus has been largely replaced by a dull, ever-present sadness. But amid all those very real feelings, it's important not to lose sight of all we as a community have to be thankful for. It's a lot.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO