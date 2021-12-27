ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissie Hynde Performs the Music of Bob Dylan: Review

By Allison Rapp
Chrissie Hynde shared a stage with Bob Dylan back in 1984 at Wembley Stadium in London for a blistering update of "Leopard Skin Pill Box Hat," and the sheer excitement is palpable on her face. A similar look of joy could be seen on Hynde's face Sunday as she played Dylan...

