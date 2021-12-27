City of Norfolk Honored for Financial Reporting

The City of Sidney honored 32 employees in December. Their years of public service ranging from five years to twenty-five years. City Manager Andrew Bowsher briefly made a statement, and spoke about the act of being one team. “Since taking over as City Manager, here in Sidney, it has warmed my heart by the acts of service presented not only today, but the length of fortitude described in so many of our outstanding employees. We truly have a group of rock stars working for Sidney, and I couldn't be prouder of the men and women who tirelessly go above and beyond to keep the City moving forward. I'm blessed to be a part of this family, and I'm excited to continue this trend forward in the coming years!”

SIDNEY, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO