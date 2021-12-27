ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Norfolk Honored for Financial Reporting

 5 days ago

The City of Norfolk was recently recognized for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded...

