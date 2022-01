As Cameron Traut sits at her desk, the phone rings, a walkie-talkie goes off, and she jumps in to help when she hears a student might need an EpiPen for an allergy. Traut is a school nurse at Libertyville High School in Chicago’s northern suburbs. She said this kind of activity is typical for a school nurse. She has predictable tasks, like giving students scheduled medications, and then unpredictable emergencies that occur on a daily basis. But this year, as the pandemic continues, school nurses have a second job juggling all the COVID-19 mitigations.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO