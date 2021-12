Red Sox may have to decide between Seiya Suzuki and Kyle Schwarber. The Boston Red Sox prior to the lockout made several moves to improve their roster. They signed Rich Hill and Michael Wacha to improve the starting rotation. And improved the team’s defense and farm system by trading Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers for old friend Jackie Bradley Jr. and prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton. However, there are still holes on this team that will have to be filled when the lockout ends.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO