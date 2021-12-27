ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Made in Chelsea’: How the U.K. ‘Gossip Girl’-Inspired Show Still Keeps Things Fresh After 10 Years

By K.J. Yossman
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by U.S. teen dramas such as “Gossip Girl,” “Made in Chelsea” was originally conceived in 2011 as a reality TV series...

www.imdb.com

mediapost.com

Psst! Have You Heard? 'Gossip Girl' Was Year's Worst Show

The worst-reviewed show here in the TV Blog in 2021 was "Gossip Girl," although there were a few close seconds. "The makers of the new 'Gossip Girl' [the rebooted series that premiered in July on HBO Max] … have made a show that is worse than the original," said our review.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

How did Paris Smith get her scar on Made In Chelsea?

Paris Smith is back on season 22 of Made In Chelsea, and viewers have been wondering how she got her scar. The Made In Chelsea season finale is slowly approaching, and we’ve seen some new faces hit the scene this year, including Paris’ new boyfriend. Paris Smith is...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

New Amsterdam Boss Previews Max and Helen's New Life in London

New Amsterdam‘s Max and Helen took a big risk moving their lives to London — but will it pay off for their relationship?. Although Max was seemingly hesitant about leaving New York and the hospital under the charge of Dr. Veronica Fuentes and her profit-fueled agenda, showrunner David Schulner assures us that his girlfriend Helen Sharpe isn’t concerned about his level of commitment to her. Instead, “her worry is that if Max is unhappy in London, it’ll be on her,” Schulner explains. “That’s a heavy toll to have someone and their young child move to a different country for you.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Fans Think There's A Major Gossip Girl Easter Egg In And Just Like That

When And Just Like That landed on HBO Max at the beginning of December, it was a significant debut for the streaming service. Really, only one series premiere had hype that rivaled it: the return of Gossip Girl. These two New York City-set stories, each focusing on the city's fashionably dressed, wealthy residents, are a natural pairing with one another. In fact, they’re so similar in time, place, and subject matter that they could conceivably be set in the same universe. That’s why fans’ assumption that Gossip Girl’s Constance Billard-St. Jude’s School is in And Just Like That is actually plausible.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘New Amsterdam’ Boss Teases Wilder vs. Veronica & Everyone ‘Chasing Joy’

When New Amsterdam resumes its fourth season on January 4, things have changed at the hospital. With Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) moving to London, Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) have officially taken over for them, as medical director and chair of oncology. “You’re going to learn more about [Wilder] and learn that she’s not perfect and she has struggles just like the rest of us,” executive producer David Schulner tells TV Insider. “But she is an awesome character and we love her and we love Sandra Mae Frank. We needed someone with Freema’s gravitas to fill that void, and we felt that Sandra May really brings something unique and different, but also can take over the department that Sharpe left behind.” In addition to seeing Wilder interacting with everyone on staff, “we’re going to learn about Dr.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Fauda’ Returns in a Season 4 First Look at Netflix’s Hit Israeli Series (Video)

The hit Israeli series Fauda is returning to Netflix for a fourth season, and the first teaser promises more tension, violent shoot-outs, and high-octane action. Produced by Yes Studios, the acclaimed series is set to return for a 10-episode fourth season, first launching on Israel’s Yes TV in mid-2022 before landing on Netflix worldwide. The season is currently in mid-production. Fauda (Credit: Netflix) Series co-creator Lior Raz (Hit & Run) will once again portray Doron Kavillio, the former Israeli soldier who is drawn back into the team for a deadly undercover mission. The fourth season will see the team face new threats, including Hezbollah activists from Lebanon and Palestinian militants in the West Bank. In addition to Raz, the new season sees the return of Itzik Cohen as Captain Ayub, Rona-Lee Shimon as Nurit, Idan Amedi as Sagi, Doron Ben David as Steve, Yaacov Zada Daniel as Eli, and Meirav Shirom as Dana.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

Megan Fox's skin-baring red Met Gala gown, plus more fashion hits and misses of 2021

It's time for Wonderwall.com to round up the best and worst red carpet celebrity fashion of the year! We're kicking things off with Megan Fox's funky Met Gala ensemble from Sept. 13 — this ruby red Dundas dress. Though it was an eye-catching color, the caged cut-outs with lace-up details and that sky-high slit were elements that lost us. Paired with blunt bangs, this look just really wasn't one of our favorites this year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
imdb.com

Here's What Really Led to Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens' Sudden Breakup

Sometimes, distance doesn't make the heart grow fonder. On Monday, Dec. 27, Meghan King confirmed reports that she and Cuffe Biden Owens decided to go their separate ways just two months after getting married. "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star began her Instagram Story statement. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out." She continued, "At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness, as...
RELATIONSHIPS

