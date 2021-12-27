‘Made in Chelsea’: How the U.K. ‘Gossip Girl’-Inspired Show Still Keeps Things Fresh After 10 Years

The hit Israeli series Fauda is returning to Netflix for a fourth season, and the first teaser promises more tension, violent shoot-outs, and high-octane action. Produced by Yes Studios, the acclaimed series is set to return for a 10-episode fourth season, first launching on Israel’s Yes TV in mid-2022 before landing on Netflix worldwide. The season is currently in mid-production. Fauda (Credit: Netflix) Series co-creator Lior Raz (Hit & Run) will once again portray Doron Kavillio, the former Israeli soldier who is drawn back into the team for a deadly undercover mission. The fourth season will see the team face new threats, including Hezbollah activists from Lebanon and Palestinian militants in the West Bank. In addition to Raz, the new season sees the return of Itzik Cohen as Captain Ayub, Rona-Lee Shimon as Nurit, Idan Amedi as Sagi, Doron Ben David as Steve, Yaacov Zada Daniel as Eli, and Meirav Shirom as Dana.
