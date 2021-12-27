‘Made in Chelsea’: How the U.K. ‘Gossip Girl’-Inspired Show Still Keeps Things Fresh After 10 Years

When New Amsterdam resumes its fourth season on January 4, things have changed at the hospital. With Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) moving to London, Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) have officially taken over for them, as medical director and chair of oncology. “You’re going to learn more about [Wilder] and learn that she’s not perfect and she has struggles just like the rest of us,” executive producer David Schulner tells TV Insider. “But she is an awesome character and we love her and we love Sandra Mae Frank. We needed someone with Freema’s gravitas to fill that void, and we felt that Sandra May really brings something unique and different, but also can take over the department that Sharpe left behind.” In addition to seeing Wilder interacting with everyone on staff, “we’re going to learn about Dr.

