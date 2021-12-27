ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers in win vs. Vikings

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31H5gW_0dWmstr700

For the third week in a row, the Los Angeles Rams were tested by injuries and COVID-19 issues. And for the third straight week, their backups rose to the occasion and played well in tough spots.

Los Angeles beat the Vikings 30-23 on the road Sunday with its fourth-string left tackle and backup center. The Rams led the entire time and overcame three interceptions by Matthew Stafford, looking every bit like legitimate contenders in the NFC.

Here’s how Pro Football Focus graded the team, highlighting the best and worst performers on each side of the ball.

Top 3 offense

  • LT Alaric Jackson: 81.3
  • RT Rob Havenstein: 80.6
  • WR Cooper Kupp: 79.7

No one ever expected to see Jackson finish with the highest offensive grade in any game this season, but here we are. He replaced David Edwards at left tackle after Edwards moved to guard when Brian Allen went down and played extremely well. He allowed two pressures and one hit but didn’t give up a hit on Stafford and earned the highest run-blocking grade of any Rams player.

Havenstein was equally good, allowing zero pressures and finishing with a run-blocking grade of 75.8. Getting him back from COVID-19 reserve was huge for the offensive line.

Kupp was as good as always, catching 10 passes for 109 yards, though he did fail to get into the end zone – which is rare for him this season.

Top 3 defense

  • DT Aaron Donald: 89.4
  • DE A’Shawn Robinson: 77.9
  • LB Ernest Jones: 75.9

Donald was the highest-graded defender (and player) on the Rams this week. What else is new? He had seven total pressures with one sack and three tackles for a loss, but what’s most incredible is that this was just his eighth-best grade of the season. That shows how great he’s been all year.

Robinson stepped up with Greg Gaines going down with a hand injury. He made two stops and also had two pressures, putting together one of his better performances of the season.

Jones played relatively well in his 11 snaps before getting hurt, making one stop and two total tackles. He did allow three catches for 21 yards, though.

Bottom 3 offense

  • WR Van Jefferson: 50.9
  • LG/C Coleman Shelton: 50.0
  • QB Matthew Stafford: 42.8

Stafford has had some poor performances this season, but this was by far his worst. He threw three picks and had four total turnover-worthy plays, making zero big-time throws and had an adjusted accuracy rate of 61.1%, per PFF. The Rams were fortunate to win this game in spite of his mistakes.

Shelton was in a tough spot, moving from left guard to center after just 18 snaps. He didn’t have the best game, allowing two pressures and only recording a 49.6 run-blocking grade, but he also wasn’t a liability by any means.

Jefferson just wasn’t much of a factor in this one. He was targeted six times but caught only one pass for 6 yards.

Bottom 3 defense

  • S Nick Scott: 42.4
  • S Jordan Fuller: 40.0
  • OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 37.9

The safeties struggled in this one, though Taylor Rapp didn’t have that bad of a game. Scott allowed two catches for 24 yards in coverage and made three total tackles in his 18 snaps played.

Fuller missed one tackle and gave up 54 yards on three catches in coverage, recording his lowest grade of the season by a wide margin.

Okoronkwo only played 10 snaps in the win and he didn’t record one pressure or tackle, but he did miss a tackle.

Other notables

  • TE Tyler Higbee: 74.3
  • CB Jalen Ramsey: 74.1
  • LB Travin Howard: 72.1
  • WR Odell Beckham Jr.: 68.0
  • RB Sony Michel: 62.1
  • CB Darious Williams: 43.4

Higbee was huge in the running game as a blocker, earning a grade of 74.8 in that department. He also caught five passes for 41 yards, holding onto a difficult third-down grab that was thrown behind him.

Ramsey was tasked with covering Justin Jefferson often in this game, but he held up well. He allowed five total catches on seven targets, which only went for 35 yards with a long of 9 yards. He made two stops and seven tackles, too.

Howard played really well in place of Jones, making four tackles and allowing just one catch in coverage. He also made two stops, broke up two passes and pulled in his first career interception.

Beckham should’ve had a much better game than he did. Stafford missed him a couple of times when Beckham was open, coming up short on those throws. But he still caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Despite rushing for 131 yards and a touchdown, Michel still only recorded a grade of 62.1, his fourth-lowest of the season. That was in part because of his drop, lowering his receiving grade to 34.7.

Williams really struggled in this one, allowing four catches for 81 yards on six targets, including a touchdown to K.J. Osborn. He did help create the interception for Howard in the end zone, but it was a poor performance overall that included two missed tackles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Packers against Vikings

The Packers needed four interceptions to narrowly defeat the Browns last week. They’ll need to play much better to defeat Minnesota in Week 17. Winning ugly is important in the NFL and that’s certainly what the Packers did against the Browns on Christmas Day. Green Bay’s 24-22 win was greatly aided by Baker Mayfield’s holiday generosity. The Packers’ defense managed to notch four interceptions due to Mayfield’s erratic play under center.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Ernest Jones
The Spun

Vikings WR Adam Thielen Reportedly Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery

Earlier: This past Sunday, veteran wideout Adam Thielen returned to the Minnesota Vikings‘ lineup after missing two games due to an ankle sprain. Unfortunately, he re-aggravated his ankle injury in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams. Chad Graff of The Athletic had a major update on Thielen’s status...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfc#Pro Football Focus#Wr#Covid 19 Reserve#Dt Aaron Donald
cbslocal.com

Tough Path To Playoffs For Vikings Just Got More Difficult

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have had one of those nail-biter seasons, and there’s not much left to chew on with their chance of making the playoffs now in low-percentage territory. The math problem won’t be any easier to solve without Adam Thielen. The venerable wide...
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Justin Jefferson is not Stefon Diggs

Justin Jefferson was put in front of a microphone after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the LA Rams on Sunday afternoon and he answered the questions he received in an honest manner. He was happy to leap his friend, Odell Beckham Jr, for the most receiving yards collected in anyone’s first two NFL seasons, but he wished it had come during a win. He said the team lacked energy from the very beginning and when asked about the offense’ red zone woes, JJ told media that he wanted to see more aggressiveness earlier in downs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Activate Dalvin Cook From COVID-19 Reserve

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings’ star running back has returned from COVID-19 reserve ahead of the team’s trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers. Dalvin Cook was placed on the list Thursday and missed Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. His backup, Alexander Mattison, ran for 41 yards and a touchdown. The team also announced Wednesday that rookie defensive end Patrick Jones II has been added to the COVID-19 reserve. Cook, who has 1,288 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns this season, was named to the Pro Bowl last week. The Vikings’ playoff hopes are all but dead if they lose on Sunday. They beat the Packers 34-31 at home earlier this season.   More On WCCO.com: Isaiah Foster, 18, Charged In St. Paul Purse Snatching That Injured Grandmother Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MN Sheriff’s Deputy Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Gov. Orders Flags At Half-Staff Friday
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adam Thielen News

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made his return to the field on Sunday after missing two games with a high-ankle sprain. Unfortunately, that return for a 30-23 loss to the Rams was short-lived. Thielen aggravated the injury and was clearly struggling throughout the game — finishing the contest with just...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Justin Jefferson Has Made the Kirk Cousins Decision More Complicated

At first blush, it seems like Justin Jefferson’s continued ascendance means that the Minnesota Vikings will have to move on from Kirk Cousins. The maligned quarterback is on the wrong side of 30. He has only one playoff win to his name since signing the first fully guaranteed deal in NFL history four years ago. And it feels wrong to pair the league’s most staid quarterback with Minnesota’s most exciting receiver this side of Randy Moss.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins let down the Vikings and Mike Zimmer

Kirk Cousins knew he was at risk of missing a critical game late in the year due to his vaccination status. He remained stubborn anyway. Cousins’ decision not to get vaccinated would be fine, had he not contracted the virus right before a must-win game on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy