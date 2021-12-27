ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

2021: Labor Policy In Review

By Stephen Delie
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past year saw significant changes in labor policy throughout the country, both good and bad. As the year comes to a close, it’s important to reflect on successes of those dedicated to worker freedom, while never losing sight of the ongoing threats to it in the year to...

Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Whitmer Administration Retreats and Rages When Challenged on Policies

On Dec. 15, Enbridge Energy requested to have a 2019 lawsuit, brought by the state of Michigan against the company’s Line 5 pipeline, moved from state courts to the federal court that is presiding over another Line 5 case. Upon hearing of the company’s request to combine the cases before the same federal judge, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel fumed that the company’s move was an “outrageous maneuver.” She characterized the request as a “flagrant attempt to undermine” a federal rule that typically limits this type of request to within 30 days of a case’s initial filing. The energy company argues that a recent judicial ruling effectively reset the 30-day provision.
MICHIGAN STATE
Journal Record

Policy Matters: Of pigskins and tax policy

As word spread about OU football coach Lincoln Riley’s departure, a former state finance official noted Sooner fans could take comfort that Riley would pay significantly higher income taxes in California (about 12%) than he would in Oklahoma (about 5%). Sure, that’s attention-grabbing, but let’s unpack that and take a wider view.
INCOME TAX
FOX40

New laws take effect across US on abortion, policing, taxes

Minimum wage increases, animal protections, police accountability, cutting and increasing taxes are all part of a series of new laws taking effect across the country on Saturday, the first day of 2022. Some of the laws such as abortion restrictions in New Hampshire or police reform measures passed in Illinois, Oregon and North Carolina address some of the most […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The New Yorker

The Year in Labor Strife

During the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the social side effects of the virus started to become more apparent. Amid continued mass demonstrations against lockdown measures, and worldwide civil unrest, the U.S. population broke out in hives of labor activism. Workers at corporate behemoths like Amazon and Starbucks attempted to form unions, with mixed results, and workers who were already unionized went on strike in order to demand better wages and working conditions. Employees walked out of John Deere plants in Illinois, Kellogg’s cereal plants in Michigan, Kaiser Permanente health-care clinics in California, and Nabisco and Frito-Lay snack factories in Oregon and Kansas. (The energy even found its way to this very publication, where, this summer, newly unionized employees reached a deal after two and a half years of negotiations.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MinnPost

Year in Review: Five ways Minnesotans influenced national policy in 2021

2021 has been a dynamic year for Congress: The year began with an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol; lawmakers passed the American Rescue Plan to stimulate the economy and provide aid to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; the U.S. pulled out of 20 years of military involvement in Afghanistan; the delta and omicron variants surged; and an infrastructure bill passed, after years of failures.
MINNESOTA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Will there be a bill to establish a tax policy review process in Idaho? Not this session.

Lawmakers at the Idaho Capitol in Boise will no doubt consider many bills in the upcoming legislative session beginning Jan. 10, but a statewide tax policy review process won’t be one of them, according to two legislators who are working on the subject. Reps. Steve Berch, D-Boise, and Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, requested a report in […] The post Will there be a bill to establish a tax policy review process in Idaho? Not this session. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
mediaite.com

‘DO YOUR RESEARCH’: Adam Kinzinger Jabs Ted Cruz for Spreading Covid-19 ‘Misinformation’ in Botched Tweet

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night after the Texas senator made a major factual error in attacking Democrats over Covid-19 restrictions. Cruz falsely accused Washington state Democrats of banning dancing, tweeting:. Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO...
CONGRESS & COURTS
foodcontessa.com

Who Will Get the New Stimulus Checks That Are Coming Out This Jan Month, and Who Will Not? | Latest Updates

In the aftermath of COVID-19, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2022 was created to aid the country’s economic recovery. In terms of cash, this bailout is one of the most costly in American history. A $40 billion scholarship fund was formed as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The payments are offered to help students meet the costs of their education, healthcare, and other essentials while pursuing their degrees.
AFP

Biden turns to Supreme Court to end "Remain in Mexico" program

President Joe Biden's administration has asked the Supreme Court to end a Trump-era policy under which migrants seeking asylum in the United States must wait in Mexico while their cases are being considered. In a legal document filed on Wednesday, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to review the case, arguing that the program "exposes migrants to unacceptable" risks and that previous court decisions were based on "erroneous interpretations" of the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
marijuanamoment.net

New Marijuana Laws Take Effect Across The U.S. With The New Year

As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that take effect on January 1. From the launch of retail cannabis sales in Montana to whole-flower medical marijuana becoming available in Louisiana, there are a variety of new policies that advocates, businesses and lawmakers will see go into effect starting on Saturday.
