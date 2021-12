It's that time of year again! The Steam Winter Sale has begun, bringing with it plenty of video game deals and the 2021 edition of the Steam Awards. The Steam Winter Sale needs little introduction for many of us, representing one of those times every year when many Steam games go on sale, and many of us whip out our wallets. Like with the Summer Sale, the Winter Sale also comes with its own set of Stream trading cards that can be collected and turned in for virtual goodies. However, the Steam Winter Sale is also important because it's when Steam holds its annual awards, in which users nominate and vote for games to take home awards in ten different categories.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO