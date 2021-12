As we're about to enter our second year of living through the pandemic, things look like they might be starting to turn around. The vaccines with a booster appear to provide protection again the new Omicron variant, and anecdotal evidence seems to show that (maybe) Omicron causes less severe illness overall. Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch put it pretty simply in a new interview with the Talk Toomy podcast – things suck out there, but we also need to live our lives.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 DAYS AGO