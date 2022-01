The first teaser trailer for The Batman went ahead and confirmed that Matt Reeves' new version of The Riddler would be a radical new version of the DC Villain. Removing the green outfit and question mark cane in place of a clear Zodiac killer influence will do that, but now some new photos from the movie have given us our best look yet at Paul Dano's new version of the character. These new photos, which appear to come from the most recent The Batman-centric issue of Empire Magazine, also offer a fresh look at Catwoman, Penguin, and Gordon from the new movie. Check them out below!

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO