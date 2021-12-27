ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Severe Storms Possible for Central Alabama on Wednesday and This Weekend

By Mary K
 4 days ago
As we are coming to a close for 2021 there is the possibility for severe weather on two separate occasions. A potential threat is for Wednesday and this weekend. There will be a cold front that will be moving into our coverage that will bring showers, thunderstorms, and the potential for...

Alt 101.7

NWS Issues Tornado Watch North Of Tuscaloosa

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Watch for several Northern Alabama counties until 10p. Primary threats include a few tornadoes likely with a couple of intense tornadoes possible. Scattered damaging winds are likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible. Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Tornado Warning For West Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Marion, Fayette, and Lamar counties until 7:15p. Specifically, southeastern Marion county, northwestern Fayette county, and northeastern Lamar counties are the affected areas. Seek shelter now if you are in those areas. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715...
ALABAMA STATE
