ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Former Cards Kurt Warner says movie is ‘about all of us’

By Jason W. Brooks Twitter:
yourvalley.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKurt Warner says a movie about his life isn’t really about him. “When you find yourself in moments, in places you didn’t expect to be, everyone can relate to that,” Warner …. To...

www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Louisville filmmaker produces 'American Underdog' movie about Kurt Warner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A movie coming out on Christmas Day has a Louisville connection. Tony Young helped start Kingdom Story Company, a studio behind several faith-based films. He's also the Executive Producer of "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story," a movie about former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. Zachary Levi...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Journal & Topics

Kurt Warner: American Hero

“American Underdog” (112 min, Rated PG-13 for language, some suggestive material and thematic elements). 7 out of 10. With the NFL season winding down — and this being the Christmas season — what better time than to release a sports-oriented film about the famed rise to success by quarterback Kurt Warner who’s still an active TV sportscaster. There are so many great quarterbacks who could have had movies made about them, but there is something storied about Warner’s almost accidental rise to fame that makes his story more heartfelt and compelling than most. Mr. Warner should feel honored to get such attention — only if the film was better than it is.
NFL
5 On Your Side

Kurt Warner says Zachary Levi 'did a great job of capturing who I am' in 'American Underdog'

ST. LOUIS — Getting the call to play Kurt Warner, the central figure in a Cinderella sports story for the ages, in a movie can be as tall of a task as taking over for an injured starting quarterback at the beginning of the regular season. But if you asked Warner, the NFL quarterback and subject of the new movie "American Underdog," his story is already linked with Levi.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Of Us#Digital#Daily Independent E#Independent Newsmedia
Variety

‘WandaVision’ Was 2021’s Most Pirated TV Show on Torrent Networks

Even in a world of ubiquitous and relatively inexpensive streaming services, there’s a cluster of freeloaders out there who want to get something for nothing. “WandaVision,” Marvel’s first TV series for Disney Plus starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, was the No. 1 most pirated show of the year on torrent download networks, according to piracy news site TorrentFreak. Four other Marvel shows were also in the top 10 — “Loki” (No. 2), “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (No. 4), “Hawkeye” (No. 5) and “What If…? (No. 6) — on the piracy ranking. Netflix’s “The Witcher”...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Biggest TV Shows of Fall 2021

Let’s stipulate right away that this list is not going to be complete. In the streaming era, where no platform willingly gives up all it knows about who’s watching its programming — and those measures that are available don’t account for every way someone can view a show — any compilation touting the “most watched” has to come with at least a few caveats. None of which is to say that the exercise of finding out which shows have the biggest audiences isn’t fun on its own — and the results of The Hollywood Reporter‘s compilation contain a few surprises. The biggest shows...
TV SERIES
Variety

Most-Watched Television Networks: Ranking 2021’s Winners and Losers

A tally of the year’s most-watched TV networks seems wildly incomplete in the 2020s without Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus or HBO Max in the mix. But with no real apples-to-apples way of comparing viewership on the streaming platforms to linear consumption, we’ll continue to measure them in different ways, at least for now. In the land of the linear, sports continue to save the day, helping stabilize viewership this year for at least two of the four major broadcast networks. On the flip side, COVID be damned, a year without a contentious political season left most of the...
NFL
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: ABC's Best and Worst Performing Shows

With your broadcast-TV favorites now on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season. Having previously eyed NBC and CBS, next up is ABC. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each ABC series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that column you will find the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK (far left) represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo compared to other...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy