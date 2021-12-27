Want to go out for a drink? These new bars and lounges in Miami are here for you

There are days in Miami so pretty that being inside feels like it should be illegal. And on those days, a great outdoor bar can come in handy. This guide has our favorite ones in Miami. These are the bars where sitting outside is the whole point—places that are going to make you look around and mumble a prayer of gratitude that you’ll never have to learn what black ice is. They range from lush patios to sprawling wine bars to waterfront spots that’ll make you drunk dial your accountant and ask if you can afford a boat. Visit one next time one of those perfect days rolls around.

