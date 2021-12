On Christmas Eve and Day, thousands of area residents, family members, friends and guests will fill local churches for worship. For the clergy leading Christmas worship, crafting the sermon holds special importance. Especially this year, as they likely will see their largest gatherings in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of denomination, area clergy are doing what they can to create the best sermons possible for the holidays. The Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean will lead five services on Christmas Eve and Day at Hope Lutheran Church’s Central Campus in The Villages. He keeps a running research and sermon list and has kept all of his notes from previous sermons over the years. He has learned what it takes to craft a good Christmas sermon.

