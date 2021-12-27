Mr. William Lawrence “Larry” Pittman

Mr. William Lawrence “Larry” Pittman , age 81 of Aragon, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021.

Mr. Pittman was born April 29, 1940 in Aragon to the late Thomas Edward Pittman and the late Gladys Clinton Pittman.

He was a beloved educator in Polk County, working 30 years in many capacities, including principal of Rockmart High School. He enjoyed being involved in his community, serving as the Mayor of Aragon for 12 years and Chairman of the Polk County Commissioners for 4 years.

After his retirement, Mr. Pittman was a Sunday School teacher at Aragon Methodist Church, where he was an active member for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling and gardening. His biggest love was his family.

Mr. Pittman was loved and respected by many and will be missed by all who knew him. He touched countless lives in his many years as an educator and mentor.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Ronald “Dude” Pittman, John Pittman, and Amy Brown.

Mr. Pittman is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sadie Akins Pittman; and sisters, Kathy Aiken, Penney Long, Jane (Bob) Platt, and Trish (Randy) Motes. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday, December 27, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Aragon Cemetery with the Polk Memorial Association Masonic Lodge providing Masonic burial rites.

The family will receive friends Monday, December 27, 2021 in the chapel of Freeman Harris Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until 1:45 P.M.

Serving as pallbearers will be members of the Polk Memorial Association Masonic Lodge: Randy Stone, Eddie Ward, Alan Dean, Donnie Pierce, Terry Estes, and Johnny Sprayberry.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements of Mr. William Lawrence “Larry” Pittman.





