The team will run one car full time under the 35 number and a second car part time. The 35 number will also be receiving the 23 points from the 2021 season. “I am very excited to be teaming up with Patrick on this new adventure,” said Gase. “We both share the same vision and goals for the future, and we are both true racers at heart. The other cool thing is that we will be two of the youngest owners in the sport, but still have a lot of experience and knowledge to go with that.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO