Police: Alabama man jailed on DUI charge after driving slowly on roadway, ate Delta 8 THC gummies hours before traffic stop

Kevin Dwayne Hamilton

An Alabama man was jailed and later released on bond after a Christmas night DUI arrest by the Polk County Police where he admitted to officers he had previously had two Delta 8 THC edibles just hours before he got on the road.

Kevin Dwayne Hamilton, 55, of 855 Mountain View Ave., Sand Rock, Alabama, was jailed and released on a $2,262 bond after he was jailed on misdemeanor charges of DUI Drugs Less Safe and Impeding the Free Flow of Traffic during a traffic stop just after 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

According to Polk County Police reports, several callers into 911 complained about Hamilton driving slowly down Piedmont Highway, and when officers finally caught up to the situation found he was driving a blue Chevy Silverado going 30 mph in a 55 mph zone. Police also noted in their report that when they tried to pull him over, he made a “wide turn while conducting the turn” onto Little Harmony Road.

During the traffic stop, officers also noted his erratic behavior and determined they should try and conduct a field sobriety test on Hamilton to see if he was able to drive. He “then admitted to eating two Delta 8 edibles within the last 4 hours” during the stop, per PCPD reports. The edibles were gummies, per an additional officer report.

Hamilton was taken into custody following that without further incident. Police had his blood drawn for evidence, and a member of the family came to the scene to take possession of his truck.

He remained in jail until he was bonded out on Sunday.





