ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Severe Storms Possible for Central Alabama on Wednesday and This Weekend

By Mary K
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa Thread
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we are coming to a close for 2021 there is the possibility for severe weather on two separate occasions. A potential threat is for Wednesday and this weekend. There will be a cold front that will be moving into our coverage that will bring showers, thunderstorms, and the potential for...

tuscaloosathread.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tornado Warning For West Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Marion, Fayette, and Lamar counties until 7:15p. Specifically, southeastern Marion county, northwestern Fayette county, and northeastern Lamar counties are the affected areas. Seek shelter now if you are in those areas. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Heflin, AL
City
Grove Hill, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
New Hope, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tornado Warning Issued for Tuscaloosa, Bibb and Hale Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Tuscaloosa, Hale and Bibb counties. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. * TORNADO WARNING FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA... NORTHEASTERN HALE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA... SOUTHWESTERN BIBB COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tornado Warning For Walker County

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Walker County. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BIRMINGHAM AL 800 PM CST WED DEC 29 2021. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. * TORNADO WARNING FOR... EAST CENTRAL WALKER COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA... * UNTIL 830 PM CST.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Special Weather Statement Issued For Pickens, Tuscaloosa, and Greene Counties

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for parts of our listening area by the National Weather Service in Birmingham:. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tuscaloosa, southeastern Pickens and northern Greene Counties through 1145 PM CST... At 1108 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Johnston Lake, or near Aliceville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Aliceville, Union, Knoxville, Benevola, Johnston Lake, Mantua, Jena, Snoddy, Pleasant Ridge, Ralph, Pioneer and Lewiston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Spann
Tuscaloosa Thread

Flash Flood Warning Issued For Bibb and Shelby Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Flash Flood Warning for several West Alabama counties including Bibb and Shelby counties. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. FLASH FLOOD WARNING. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BIRMINGHAM AL. 1039 PM CST WED DEC 29 2021. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s Mind Changers Bring Christmas Joy To West Alabama Community

Christmas is right around the corner but a local organization refuses to wait to bring some holiday cheer to West Alabama. Mind Changers has been busy these last few weeks around West Alabama. “Over the last week, we’ve given away over 500 toys to various communities including Hay court, University Manor, Creekwood Village, various children throughout the community, and an organization in Eutaw.” Said Founder and CEO Rodney Pelt.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy