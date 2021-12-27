ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With more snow in Portland area, officials urge travel caution

By Jim Redden
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9zh9_0dWmWQS200 Some government offices in northwest Oregon are closed all day, while others will open two hours late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmckN_0dWmWQS200 Northwest Oregon awoke to more snow on the ground on Monday morning, Dec. 27.

Daytime temperatures were warm enough Sunday, Dec. 26, that much of the snow and ice on roadways and paved paths melted before the sun set in most parts of the Portland area. But forecasters expect temperatures to remain below freezing Monday — and more snow could be on the way Monday night.

Government officials in Oregon urged travel caution Monday morning after about an inch of snow fell on the Willamette Valley floor overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vz4g4_0dWmWQS200 TriMet said most some buses may be delayed.

Some government offices in the region are closed Monday, with others opening late.

Snow was expected to taper off Monday morning, with possible flurries later in the day at higher altitudes.

Relief may come slowly to the region. While daytime high temperatures are expected to rise slightly Tuesday, Dec. 28, Pamplin Media Group partner KOIN 6 News has a Portland forecast of 33 degrees — hardly warm enough for significant melting, and any areas that do see melting will re-freeze as temperatures drop back into the 20s overnight.

The forecast Wednesday, Dec. 29, calls for temperatures to remain below freezing again.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, KOIN forecasts a high temperature of 35 degrees and a possibility of rain, which could speed up melting. However, temperatures are expected to fall back below freezing that night and remain there until at least Saturday, Jan. 1, or Sunday, Jan. 2. That could significantly complicate New Year's Eve travel plans.

For a full list of closures, go to FlashAlert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0354IF_0dWmWQS200

Here are some of the latest development from the snowstorm that started the day after Christmas:

TriMet service

TriMet crews chained buses to deal with the snow and ice. That means buses will not go any faster than 25 mph, so passengers should be prepared to wait a little bit — dress warmly and budget for extra time.

TriMet will also continue to provide free rides to anyone who is going to a warming shelter.

MAX trains are moving normally, but the possibility of ice freezing on the power lines is always a winter concern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ob5bH_0dWmWQS200

Transportation departments

The snow and cold is expected to be an issue all week.

A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation said with current conditions, there will be a lot of water on the roads and black ice will be an issue when it freezes.

When asked what areas drivers should be wary of, David House with ODOT said "every area."

The department is focusing on busy highways, bridges and overpasses.

"No matter how you get around, whether by car or by foot, bicycle, bus, give yourself extra time," said House. "Expect slippery conditions just getting to your car, getting to the bus stop."

People should allow themselves extra time while traveling, even if they're walking.

Many roads were closed for hours on Sunday. Icy conditions shut down parts of Highway 26, and Highway 6 was closed after ice led to numerous cars going off the road into ditches.

While Portland Bureau of Transportation crews and others across the region laid down de-icer on major roads on Sunday, it will take some time to clear roads Monday, and with temperatures not expected to get above freezing, side streets and driveways will likely remain snowbound throughout the day.

Drivers should exercise particular caution going over bridges or beneath underpasses, where melted snow and ice may re-freeze and create slick spots.

Emergency shelters

Multnomah County opened a fifth warming shelter on Sunday and was considering opening the Oregon Convention Center as a sixth on Monday.

Washington County and Clackamas County also activate severe weather shelters when temperatures are near or below freezing.

The most current information about locations can be found at by calling 2-1-1 or visiting this website .

Government offices

State of Oregon buildings in Portland will open two hours late.

Washington County government offices will be closed Monday, although those associated with the Circuit Court will be accessible.

All city and library buildings in Beaverton will open at noon.

City of Tualatin buildings are opening two hours late.

Tigard-Tualatin School District offices and all buildings will open two hours late.

Scappoose School District facilities are closed and all practices are canceled.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. KOIN News 6 , a news partner of Pamplin Media Group, contributed to this story.

