Apple’s App Store broke competition laws, Dutch watchdog claims

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netherlands’ top competition regulator on Friday claimed Apple broke the country’s competition laws and ordered changes to the company’s App Store payment policies. An investigation by the Netherlands’ Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) on whether Apple’s practices amounted to an abuse of a dominant market position was launched in...

