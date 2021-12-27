ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Brett Rheeder’s Incredible New Short Film

Cover picture for the articleYou know that feeling when something finally clicks? Like every time you get back on your bike or click into you skis the progress you made the last time you rode sticks with you? Brett Rheeder's new film, Continuum, is a visual exploration of this idea. The film flips between different...

​Must Watch: Darren Berrecloth Gets Old School on Vancouver Island

There’s mountain biking, and then there’s Darren Berrecloth. The freeride legend, who first burst onto the scene in 2002 with a third place at Rampage, knows a thing or two about the sport’s history. He knows where all the bones are buried, and for his latest edit he grabs a shovel and digs them all up. Mountain bike films have been chock-full of mind-blowing stunts on film features tucked out of the way in British Columbia's forests. Most of these iconic structures are now dilapidated and reclaimed by nature, but Claw has created a series of inspired features along the trails he regularly rides and incorporated them into the flow with his signature riding style. "I've been wanting to do a shred edit on the trails above my house for quite some time," says Darren. "And I was super stoked to get this opportunity to get out there with Rupert Walker and create some unique features and go back to my roots; my blend of BMX and mountain bike, and incorporate that into trail bike riding."
From Source: One Skier’s Mystical Journey

Picture this: a skier wanders into a mystical cave on a glacier guided by his desire for spiritual liberation. Sounds pretty far out, doesn't it? The skier then experiences a mystical connection with his higher self through freeskiing and is able to see the mountains as a whole new playground. Swiss freeskier Yann Rausis pictured just this while making his latest film. From Source follows the skier's journey and culminates in some really incredible skiing. Give'r a watch and maybe you too will find spiritual rejuvenation.
