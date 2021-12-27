VIDEO: Brett Rheeder’s Incredible New Short Film

There’s mountain biking, and then there’s Darren Berrecloth. The freeride legend, who first burst onto the scene in 2002 with a third place at Rampage, knows a thing or two about the sport’s history. He knows where all the bones are buried, and for his latest edit he grabs a shovel and digs them all up. Mountain bike films have been chock-full of mind-blowing stunts on film features tucked out of the way in British Columbia's forests. Most of these iconic structures are now dilapidated and reclaimed by nature, but Claw has created a series of inspired features along the trails he regularly rides and incorporated them into the flow with his signature riding style. "I've been wanting to do a shred edit on the trails above my house for quite some time," says Darren. "And I was super stoked to get this opportunity to get out there with Rupert Walker and create some unique features and go back to my roots; my blend of BMX and mountain bike, and incorporate that into trail bike riding."

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO