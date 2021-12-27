ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Has the Most Popular Royal Smile, According to New Report

By Caitlin Morton
Marie Claire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day, another fascinating report about the Royal Family. Altima Dental recently released data on which royal has the most Googled smile. The Canadian dental care experts analyzed internet searches about blue-blooded family members that contain the words “smile” and “teeth” to compile their list of the most popular royal...

epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
purewow.com

Princess Diana’s Brother, Charles, Looks Like Prince Harry in Rare Childhood Photo ﻿from the ’70s

Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, runs an Instagram account that is practically a treasure trove of royal family history. Although the 9th Earl Spencer spends most of his time writing bestselling historical fiction, he loves to use his social media accounts to share vintage family photos and other artifacts that he finds. Throughout the past year, Spencer has treated followers to old photos of Princess Diana and even given glimpses into the home that they shared as teenagers (where he still resides now).
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
Hello Magazine

Beaming Kate Middleton wows in gorgeous dress for new Christmas portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a khaki dress for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card, taken during their recent holiday to Jordan. Posing alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, Duchess Kate donned a delightful yet simple dress with a low-cut neckline, button detailing and a cinched in waistline. Posing with one hand resting on William's knee and the other on George's back, the wholesome photo saw the royal family looking natural and relaxed in the exotic setting.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
In Style

The Queen's Christmas Photo Display Reportedly Upset Prince Harry

Back in 2019, the queen announced her annual Christmas address via a cozy photo on Instagram, which showcased a display of family portraits that included Prince William and Kate Middleton and their family, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and, in a glaringly obvious slight, no Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. According to a royal biographer, the move didn't sit well with Harry, who felt "erased" by the fact that his family was deliberately excluded.
epicstream.com

Prince George Shock: Kate Middleton And Prince William's Son Beats Archie And Lilibet? Royal Kid Unlikely To Spend Christmas With Queen Elizabeth

Prince George has claimed a new title after beating cousins Archie and Lilibet. Prince George is not a working royal yet, but he manages to make it to the headlines effortlessly. Not only is he the first born of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the older brother of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as he is also third in the line of succession to the British throne.
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Surprised Concertgoers With This Stunning Hidden Talent at a Royal Christmas Show

We’ve known for a while that Kate Middleton is a woman of many talents. The Duchess of Cambridge has shown off her skills as a photographer over the years, and proved time and again throughout 2021 that she’s ready to take on more duties as a senior member of the royal family. But during a recent royal Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey, Kate showed off a talent we had no idea she possesses — and it involved taking a seat at the piano. During the televised Royal Carols: Together at Christmas special, Kate Middleton took the stage, clad in her festive...
SheKnows

6 Things To Know About Rose Hanbury, Her Rumored Affair With William & Feud With Kate

Well, well, well, it looks like Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, isn’t the only member of the royal family to recently be connected to some drama that has made its way to the public spotlight. Rumors of an alleged feud between Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and longtime friend Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley first emerged last month. Since then, the rumors have evolved to something worse: reports that Prince William cheated on Kate with Hanbury while the duchess was pregnant with their third child. As originally reported by UK tabloid The Sun, the friends and neighbors had a falling out after Prince...
Marie Claire

Princess Charlotte Already Has Impeccable Manners

Even the littlest royals are expected to mind their manners. Although Prince Louis may still be too young, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince George, 8, are already showing off their excellent training. While the Cambridges—Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the three children—weren’t able to be with the Queen in-person for...
