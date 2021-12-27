Peaky Blinders gives fans first glimpse of Stephen Graham’s character in season six teaser

PEAKY Blinders has given fans their first glimpse of Stephen Graham's character in a season six teaser.

The 48-year-old actor is joining the hit BBC drama for its final season.

Peaky Blinders fans have been given their first glimpse of Stephen Graham in season six

Stephen's character doesn't seem to be a friend of Tommy Shelby and his family

While little is known about his character, the new teaser reveals that he's not on good terms with Tommy Shelby and Co.

He is heard saying in his Liverpudlian accent: "I hear there are some men here from Birmingham looking for me."

He is then seen coming face to face with Tommy (Cillian Murphy), who stands over the man as he sits in a chair.

Fans had previously speculated Stephen's new role could be linked to his turn as gangster Al Capone on Boardwalk Empire, however, his accent in the teaser confirms that isn't the case.

Earlier this month, another teaser featured a stark warning to viewers.

It seems that things aren't looking too rosy for Tommy, as his sister and political adviser Ada Thorne issues him a brutal warning.

"Take a good look, Tom," she says in the clip. "Cos one of us isn't gonna be here for long."

And the official BBC account added a warning of its own when it shared the clip on its page, adding: "Always listen to Ada."

Ahead of the series finale - which premieres in the spring - fans were also teased with another trailer that featured a familiar face.

The clip, which was posted to Instagram, shows an exchange between Tommy and Alfie Solomon in a dimly-lit room.

Peaky Blinders returns in early 2022.

