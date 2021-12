Former Enterprise Wildcat Jacob Quattlebaum earned fourth-team special teams All-SEC honors by Phil Steele Magazine this week. Quattlebaum is the first former Wildcat to earn All-SEC honors since Doug Vickers was named to the Associated Press second-team All-SEC in 1981 with Alabama. Despite being a walk-on for Auburn, Quattlebaum earned the starting long snapper job, which he has kept this season. Throughout the season Quattlebaum’s coaches and teammates have applauded his consistency at the position – a necessity for a successful long snapper – and now he’s being rewarded with all-conference honors.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO