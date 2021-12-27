ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent advances of biomaterials in stem cell therapies

Stem cells have been utilized as ''living drugs'' in clinics for decades. Their self-renewal, differentiation, and immunomodulating properties provide potential solutions for a...

Newswise

ATM modulates subventricular zone neural stem cell maintenance and senescence through Notch signaling pathway

Ataxia telangiectasia mutated (ATM) plays an essential role in DNA damage response and the maintenance of genomic stability. However, the role of ATM in regulating the function of adult neural stem cells (NSCs) remains unclear. Here we report that ATM deficiency led to accumulated DNA damage and decreased DNA damage repair capacity in neural progenitor cells. Moreover, we observed ATM ablation lead to the short-term increase of proliferation of neural progenitor cells, resulting in the depletion of the NSC pool over time, and this loss of NSC quiescence resulted in accelerated cell senescence. We further apply RNA sequencing to unravel that ATM knockout significantly affected Notch signaling pathway, furthermore, notch activation inhibit the abnormal increased proliferation of ATM–/– NSCs. Taken together, these findings indicate that ATM can serve as a key regulator for the normal function of adult NSCs by maintaining their stemness and preventing cellular senescence primarily through Notch signaling pathway.
Newswise

Exploring the potential of stem cell-based therapy for aesthetic and plastic surgery

Over the last decade, stem cell-associated therapies are widely used because of their potential in self-renewable and multipotent differentiation ability. Stem cells have become more attractive for aesthetic uses and plastic surgery, including scar reduction, breast augmentation, facial contouring, hand rejuvenation, and anti-aging. The current preclinical and clinical studies of stem cells on aesthetic uses also showed promising outcomes. Adipose-derived stem cells are commonly used for fat grafting that demonstrated scar improvement, anti-aging, skin rejuvenation properties, etc. While stem cell-based products have yet to receive approval from the FDA for aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery. Moving forward, the review on the efficacy and potential of stem cell-based therapy for aesthetic and plastic surgery is limited. In the present review, we discuss the current status and recent advances of using stem cells for aesthetic and plastic surgery. The potential of cell-free therapy and tissue engineering in this field is also highlighted. The clinical applications, advantages, and limitations are also discussed. This review also provides further works that need to be investigated to widely apply stem cells in the clinic, especially in aesthetic and plastic contexts.
Newswise

In Utero Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. *Corresponding author: Vincent S Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. Citation: Charlotte M Vogel, Gallicchio VS. (2021) In Utero Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation. J Stem Cell Res. 2(2):1-15. Received:...
Newswise

An improved organ explant culture method reveals stem cell lineage dynamics in the adult Drosophila intestine

In recent years, live-imaging techniques have been developed for the adult midgut of Drosophila melanogaster that allow temporal characterization of key processes involved in stem cell and tissue homeostasis. However, current organ culture techniques are limited to imaging sessions of <16 hours, an interval too short to track dynamic processes such as damage responses and regeneration, which can unfold over several days. Therefore, we developed a new organ explant culture protocol capable of sustaining midguts ex vivo for up to 3 days. This was made possible by the formulation of a culture medium specifically designed for adult Drosophila tissues with an increased Na+/K+ ratio and trehalose concentration, and by placing midguts at an air-liquid interface for enhanced oxygenation. We show that midgut progenitor cells can respond to gut epithelium damage ex vivo, proliferating and differentiating to replace lost cells, but are quiescent in healthy intestines. Using ex vivo gene induction to promote stem cell proliferation, we demonstrate that intestinal stem lineages can be traced through multiple cell divisions using live imaging. Both asymmetric and symmetric divisions can be identified in the reconstructed lineages. We find that daughter cells of asymmetric divisions remain in close proximity of each other, while the progeny of symmetric divisions actively move apart, with implications for cell differentiation and tissue organization. We show that the same culture set-up is useful for imaging adult renal tubules and ovaries for up to 72 hours. By enabling both long-term imaging and real-time ex vivo gene manipulation, our simple culture protocol provides a powerful tool for studies of epithelial biology and cell lineage behavior.
Newswise

Chronic myeloid leukemia stem cells: targeting therapeutic implications

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a clonal myeloproliferative neoplasm driven by BCR-ABL1 oncoprotein, which plays a pivotal role in CML pathology, diagnosis, and treatment as confirmed by the success of tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy. Despite advances in the development of more potent tyrosine kinase inhibitors, some mechanisms particularly in terms of CML leukemic stem cell (CML LSC) lead to intrinsic or acquired therapy resistance, relapse, and disease progression. In fact, the maintenance CML LSCs in patients who are resistance to TKI therapy indicates the role of CML LSCs in resistance to therapy through survival mechanisms that are not completely dependent on BCR-ABL activity. Targeting therapeutic approaches aim to eradicate CML LSCs through characterization and targeting genetic alteration and molecular pathways involving in CML LSC survival in a favorable leukemic microenvironment and resistance to apoptosis, with the hope of providing a functional cure. In other words, it is possible to develop the combination therapy of TKs with drugs targeting genes or molecules more specifically, which is required for survival mechanisms of CML LSCs, while sparing normal HSCs for clinical benefits along with TKIs.
Phys.org

Protein domain structures affect the quality of stem cells

The original iPS cells were reprogrammed by transducing four genes: OCT3/4, SOX2, KLF4, and c-MYC. Later experiments would show that c-MYC can be replaced with MYCL. Both are MYC proteins and thus oncogenes, but animal experiments have demonstrated that iPS cells reprogrammed using MYCL are less likely to cause tumors than iPS cells reprogrammed with c-MYC. Furthermore, MYCL enhances the reprogramming efficiency, but why is unknown. A new study from CiRA reports that two domains in the MYC proteins, MYC Box domain 0 (MB0) and MB2, are responsible.
Newswise

Evaluation of the Role of Stem Cells in Treatments for Organ Damage Related to COVID-19

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, SC 29636. *Corresponding author: Vincent S. Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, SC 29636. Citation: Bryant E, Gallicchio VS. (2021) Evaluation of the Role of Stem Cells in Treatments for Organ Damage Related to COVID-19....
Newswise

The angiogenic properties of human amniotic membrane stem cells are enhanced in gestational diabetes and associate with fetal adiposity

An environment of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) can modify the phenotype of stem cell populations differentially according to their placental localization, which can be useful to study the consequences for the fetus. We sought to explore the effect of intrauterine GDM exposure on the angiogenic properties of human amniotic membrane stem cells (hAMSCs).
Newswise

Induction of meiosis by embryonic gonadal somatic cells differentiated from pluripotent stem cells

Depletion of oocytes leads to ovarian aging-associated infertility, endocrine disruption and related diseases. Excitingly, unlimited oocytes can be generated by differentiation of primordial germ cell like cells (PGCLCs) from pluripotent stem cells. Nevertheless, development of oocytes and follicles from PGCLCs relies on developmentally matched gonadal somatic cells, only available from E12.5 embryos in mice. It is therefore imperative to achieve an in vitro source of E12.5 gonadal somatic cells.
Nature.com

Intratumoural haematopoietic stem and progenitor cell differentiation into M2 macrophages facilitates the regrowth of solid tumours after radiation therapy

Bone-marrow-derived haematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) are a prominent part of the highly complex tumour microenvironment (TME) where they localise within tumours and maintain haematopoietic potency. Understanding the role HSPCs play in tumour growth and response to radiation therapy (RT) may lead to improved patient treatments and outcomes. Methods.
Newswise

Corneal epithelial differentiation of human pluripotent stem cells generates ABCB5 and ∆Np63α cells with limbal cell characteristics and high wound healing capacity

Differentiation of functional limbal stem cells (LSCs) from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) is an important objective which can provide novel treatment solutions for patients suffering from limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD). Yet, further characterization is needed to better evaluate their immunogenicity and regenerative potential before clinical applications. Methods. Human...
Newswise

The Use of Stem Cells in the Treatment of Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. *Corresponding author: Vincent S Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. Citation: Keller AC, Gallicchio VS. (2021) The Use of Stem Cells in the Treatment of Sensorineural Hearing Loss. J...
Newswise

The Effects of Stem Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, USA. Corresponding author: Vincent S Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, USA. Citation: Lawrence E, Gallicchio VS. (2020) The Effects of Stem Cells on Recovery after Stroke. J Stem Cell Res. 1(2):1-13. Received: July 13,...
Newswise

Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy for Chronic Wound Healing

Chronic or non-healing skin wounds present an ongoing challenge in advanced wound care and the current wound healing technologies remain insufficient. Recently, stem cell therapy has emerged as a promising new approach for chronic wound healing, with mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) being of the most interest. MSCs have proven to be an attractive cell type for cell-based therapy due to their ease of isolation, vast differentiation potential, and immunomodulatory effects during transplantation. Furthermore, MSCs were determined to play an innate role in the wound healing process making them an obvious candidate for treatment of chronic wounds. When introduced into the wound bed, MSCs have been shown to promote fibroblast migration, stimulate extracellular matrix (ECM) deposition, facilitate wound closure, initiate re-epithelialization, enhance angiogenesis, and mitigate inflammation in preclinical animal models. The efficacy and safety of MSC application for treatment of chronic wounds was further confirmed by several clinical studies involving human subjects which yielded similar positive results with no adverse side effects. However, while MSCs appear to be a promising resource for chronic wound care, more research is required to determine the optimal cell source and route of delivery before this technology can be applied in clinical medicine.
Newswise

Cell Therapy and Methods of Stem Cell Delivery for Regeneration of Heart Tissue Following Myocardial Infarction

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. *Corresponding author: Vincent S Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. Citation: S Samantha, Gallicchio VS. (2021) Cell Therapy and Methods of Stem Cell Delivery for Regeneration of Heart Tissue...
Newswise

Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Based Therapy for Advanced Colorectal Cancer: Potential Mechanisms of Therapy and Associated Risks

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. *Corresponding author: Vincent S Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. Citation: Hill A, Gallicchio VS. (2021) Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Based Therapy for Advanced Colorectal Cancer: Potential Mechanisms of Therapy and...
Newswise

Application of mesenchymal stem cells derived from human pluripotent stem cells in regenerative medicine

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) represent the most clinically used stem cells in regenerative medicine. However, due to the disadvantages with primary MSCs, such as limited cell proliferative capacity and rarity in the tissues leading to limited MSCs, gradual loss of differentiation during in vitro expansion reducing the efficacy of MSC application, and variation among donors increasing the uncertainty of MSC efficacy, the clinical application of MSCs has been greatly hampered. MSCs derived from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSC-MSCs) can circumvent these problems associated with primary MSCs. Due to the infinite self-renewal of hPSCs and their differentiation potential towards MSCs, hPSC-MSCs are emerging as an attractive alternative for regenerative medicine. This review summarizes the progress on derivation of MSCs from human pluripotent stem cells, disease modelling and drug screening using hPSC-MSCs, and various applications of hPSC-MSCs in regenerative medicine. In the end, the challenges and concerns with hPSC-MSC applications are also discussed.
Medscape News

Trending Clinical Topic: CAR T-cell Therapy

Each week, we identify one top search term, speculate about what caused its popularity, and provide an infographic on a related condition. If you have thoughts about what's trending and why, share them with us on Twitter or Facebook. Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center.
Newswise

Dental mesenchymal stromal/stem cells in different microenvironments— implications in regenerative therapy

Current research data reveal microenvironment as a significant modifier of physical functions, pathologic changes, as well as the therapeutic effects of stem cells. When comparing regeneration potential of various stem cell types used for cytotherapy and tissue engineering, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are currently the most attractive cell source for bone and tooth regeneration due to their differentiation and immunomodulatory potential and lack of ethical issues associated with their use. The microenvironment of donors and recipients selected in cytotherapy plays a crucial role in regenerative potential of transplanted MSCs, indicating interactions of cells with their microenvironment indispensable in MSC-mediated bone and dental regeneration. Since a variety of MSC populations have been procured from different parts of the tooth and tooth-supporting tissues, MSCs of dental origin and their achievements in capacity to reconstitute various dental tissues have gained attention of many research groups over the years. This review discusses recent advances in comparative analyses of dental MSC regeneration potential with regards to their tissue origin and specific microenvironmental conditions, giving additional insight into the current clinical application of these cells.
