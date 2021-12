Market manipulation has existed for as long as there have been marketable assets, and cryptocurrencies are no different. The cryptocurrency market only has a few laws in place, making it subject to market manipulations that are difficult to perpetrate in mature markets. In this article, we'll go over some of the most frequent market manipulation strategies, how it affects crypto prices or investors' decision to buy Ethereum, as well as the patterns that surround them and how to spot abusive behavior.

CURRENCIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO