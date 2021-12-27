Stream It Or Skip It: ‘1000 Miles from Christmas’ On Netflix, Where A Grumpy, Holiday-Hating Auditor Begrudgingly Learns The Real Reason for the Season

Emily’s BFF Mindy (Ashley Park), meanwhile, has picked up a gig at a drag club, where she’s promised the chance to perform one song if she works as “la dame pipi” – the woman who sits outside the toilets. Despite the lack of glamour around the whole thing, she’s delighted by the reception to her performance, and Emily and Camille cheer her on like the good pals they are. On the way home from her show, Emily tries to convince Camille to go talk to Gabriel, but she refuses, declaring that he’ll have to work hard to get her back (if he wants her). Unfortunately for Camille, it seems like Gabriel only wants one thing: Emily. Emily does her best to keep Gabriel at a distance and take a fabulous trip to St. Tropez with Mathieu, but when her feelings start to bubble to the surface, she realizes juggling these lies might be more difficult than she originally anticipated.

