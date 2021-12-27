The Take Home: TCT

The American Heart Association Scientific Sessions were held virtually Nov. 13 to 15. The event included numerous presentations of new data in cardiology. Healio spoke with several experts to discuss top takeaways from the meeting, including Sana M. Al-Khatib, MD, MHS, FHRS, from Duke University School of Medicine and Duke Clinical Research Institute; Joanna Chikwe, MD, FRCS, from Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai; Cardiology Today Editorial Board Member and American College of Cardiology President Dipti Itchhaporia, MD, FACC, FESC, from Hoag Memorial Hospital and the University of California, Irvine; Cardiology Today Editorial Board Member Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FAHA, FASE, from Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease; Cardiology Today Chief Medical Editor Carl J. Pepine, MD, MACC, from the University of Florida; and Roopinder K. Sandhu, MD, MPH, from Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai.
Comments / 0