Cabozantinib demonstrated intracranial activity and appeared safe among patients with renal cell carcinoma and brain metastases, according to a study in JAMA Oncology. “Brain metastases in patients with renal cell carcinoma are an unmet medical need, with systemic therapies having little effect,” Toni K. Choueiri, MD, director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg chair and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, told Healio. “If the lesions can be captured and stabilized by radiation therapy or resected, we may not need cabozantinib [Cabometyx/Cometriq, Exelixis], unless it is already being used for extracranial disease control.”

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO