ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Communication, education key to optimal management of chronic myeloid leukemia

By Ryan Lawrence
healio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last two decades, the approval of multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitors for chronic myeloid leukemia has vastly improved the treatment landscape for patients. The approval of imatinib in 2001, followed by other TKIs, led to survival outcomes for patients with CML extending from about 5 years to a near-normal life...

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyTexasDaily

Communication Is Key When Facing a Multiple Myeloma Diagnosis

(BPT) - Sanofi developed and sponsored this article and Roldan was compensated for his time. As an avid runner, Roldan enjoyed an active lifestyle. However, during a routine physical one decade ago, his physician observed an abnormal elevated protein in one of his blood labs and ordered additional tests from a local oncologist. The resulting diagnosis: multiple myeloma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

FDA grants orphan drug designation to NKX101 for acute myeloid leukemia

NKX101 (Nkarta) uses natural killer cells derived from peripheral blood of healthy donors and engineered with membrane-bound interleukin-15 and a chimeric antigen receptor that targets NKG2D ligands on tumor cells, according to a Nkarta-issued press release. Engineering NKX101 with the proprietary NKG2D-based CAR significantly increased the ability of natural killer...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedPage Today

Targeted Agent Improves Survival in FLT3-Positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia

ATLANTA -- Adding a targeted drug to intensive chemotherapy significantly improved outcomes in FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) versus historical controls treated with induction chemotherapy and allogeneic stem-cell transplantation (ASCT). Patients who received the FLT3 inhibitor midostaurin (Rydapt) plus chemotherapy, followed by ASCT and a year of maintenance midostaurin, had...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Treatment Approaches for High-Risk Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

John Allan, MD: One question comes up is how real-world evidence informs our use of targeted agents versus chemoimmunotherapy and patients' risk. I think real-world evidence is valuable. I do think it does mimic frequently what we see in the prospective trials. Sometimes we can get the real-world evidence before we have a prospective trial readout, and it can help predict what it might look like and/or what to expect.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myeloid Leukemia#Cancer Treatment#Bristol Myers Squibb#Cml#Tki#Md
targetedonc.com

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: RESONATE-2 Trial

John Allan, MD: In this case, ibrutinib was chosen as the frontline therapy, I do think it was appropriate for this patient. They needed treatment and had high-risk features of deletion 11q as well as an IgVH-unmutated status. Their age was a little bit older, approaching 70 years, and presumably they had this informed discussion and felt that that was an appropriate approach. I do think it's a good approach, and an approach I probably would have taken with this patient myself, honestly. There was some data in the Resonate-2 updated data as well that early on the 11q patients actually seemed like they were performing even better than those patients without an 11q when they are treated with ibrutinib and thus, flipping this whole concept of what is considered high-risk on its head. While 11q is high-risk in terms of aggressiveness of the disease before you get treatment, what Resonate-2 has shown us, which is a frontline study of ibrutinib, is that once you start treatment that high-risk feature has been overcome.
HEALTH
healio.com

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab benefits patients with asymptomatic melanoma brain metastases

Combination therapy with nivolumab plus ipilimumab conferred an OS benefit for patients with asymptomatic melanoma brain metastases, according to results of the open-label, phase 2 CheckMate 204 study published in The Lancet Oncology. “Immunotherapy in melanoma has been excessively studied ... (but) all of the phase 3 studies completely excluded...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Clinical Challenges: Using MRD in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Management

For patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), minimal residual disease (MRD) has emerged as a highly sensitive indicator of disease burden during and at the end of treatment, and has correlated with time-to-event outcomes. Use of MRD has shown promise for guiding duration of treatment for CLL patients on time-limited therapy.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedPage Today

Clinical Challenges: Specialist Palliative Care in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Only a small fraction of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) take advantage of specialty palliative care that aims to improve their well-being and make their final months or years more comfortable. Advocates say this number is far too low, and they're urging hematologists to make referrals more often and far earlier in the disease course.
CANCER
healio.com

Cabozantinib active, safe for brain metastases in patients with renal cell carcinoma

Cabozantinib demonstrated intracranial activity and appeared safe among patients with renal cell carcinoma and brain metastases, according to a study in JAMA Oncology. “Brain metastases in patients with renal cell carcinoma are an unmet medical need, with systemic therapies having little effect,” Toni K. Choueiri, MD, director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg chair and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, told Healio. “If the lesions can be captured and stabilized by radiation therapy or resected, we may not need cabozantinib [Cabometyx/Cometriq, Exelixis], unless it is already being used for extracranial disease control.”
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Adverse Effects of Concern When Treating Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Susan M. O’Brien, MD, on common toxicities and adverse effects when treating patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Susan M. O’Brien, MD: If we look at the combination trials, we are seeing the adverse effects of each single-agent about the same [as in clinical trials], but not any synergistic toxicities. For example, when we add an antibody to a BTK inhibitor, you can get an infusion reaction with the antibody—which is the main adverse effect that we think of when we think of antibodies—then you can get the usual BTK inhibitor effects. If we’re talking about small molecules, the data for ibrutinib [Imbruvica] and venetoclax [Venclexta] combinations have suggested that you get the ibrutinib affects you expect to get and the venetoclax effects other than the risk for tumor lysis, with the most common one being neutropenia. There is some data to suggest that the ibrutinib adverse effects, particularly atrial fibrillation and hypertension, which are the important cardiovascular ones, are decreased in frequency. The reason for that may be that these combo trials are being designed to allow finite therapy. Obviously, if you’re not staying on a BTK inhibitor for 4 or 5 years, that’s going to limit your time exposure at which you can develop an adverse effect. We may see a reduction in the frequency of some of the BTK effects because of finite therapy. The good news is there’s been no odd toxicities. It’s really just the toxicity that you would expect to see with either agent being given.
CANCER
healio.com

Mavacamten improves cardiac structure, function in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

In patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, mavacamten was linked with improved cardiac structure and function compared with placebo, according to new data from the EXPLORER-HCM trial. As Healio previously reported, in the main results of EXPLORER-HCM, patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy assigned mavacamten (Bristol Myers Squibb), a novel...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healthitanalytics.com

Improving Risk Prediction for Chronic Disease Management

“If other factors (instead of race itself) determine the risk differences, then the prediction equations should incorporate those factors that cause the differences in predicted risk between the races, rather than race itself. If we do not change our prediction strategy, there is a risk of labeling (stereotyping) Black people as high risk purely based on the color of their skin,” corresponding author Vasan Ramachandran, MD, FACC, said in a press release.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Combinatorial Antigen Targeting Strategies for Acute Leukemia: Application in Myeloid Malignancy

Background aims: Efforts to safely and effectively treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) by targeting a single leukemia-associated antigen with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells have met with limited success, due in part to heterogeneous expression of myeloid antigens. The authors hypothesized that T cells expressing CARs directed toward two different AML-associated antigens would eradicate tumors and prevent relapse.
CANCER
healio.com

Trial of acoramidis for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy misses primary endpoint

In the 12-month topline results of the ATTRibute-CM trial, acoramidis, a treatment for symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, did not meet its primary endpoint, BridgeBio Pharma announced. Among participants with symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR) and baseline estimated glomerular filtration rate of 30 mL/min/1.73m2 or more, the mean decline in 6-minute...
HEALTH
healio.com

Catheter ablation outcomes in patients with AF vary by age: CABANA

Compared with drug therapy, there was age-based variation in catheter ablation clinical outcomes among patients with atrial fibrillation, with the largest benefits observed in younger patients, according to new data from the CABANA trial. “The CABANA trial was the first large prospective randomized trial with extended follow-up to compare catheter...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

High Complete Response Rates With Magrolimab and Azacitidine Plus Venetoclax in Newly Diagnosed, High-Risk Acute Myeloid Leukemia

According to results from a phase I/II study, more than 90% of older and high-risk patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) had a complete response (CR) following treatment with magrolimab and venetoclax plus azacitidine. The findings were presented at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting. Per the study investigators,...
CANCER
healio.com

Tafamidis confers 5-year survival benefit in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy

Compared with placebo, tafamidis was linked to improved long-term survival in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, according to new data from the ATTR-ACT trial. As Healio previously reported, in the main results of ATTR-ACT, tafamidis (Vyndamax, Pfizer) reduced risk for all-cause mortality and CV-related hospitalizations in patients with hereditary and...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy