Tigard moves forward with plans for new reservoir

The city will build the 3 million gallon facility off of Bull Mountain Road to help meet River Terrace water demands

Tigard is moving forward with plans to design and construct a new 3 million-gallon reservoir and new waterlines and to replace a temporary pump station.

Earlier this month, the Tigard City Council awarded a $2.1 million contract to Emery & Sons to build what's known as Reservoir 18 and an accompanying pump station.

"Tigard must plan and construct capital improvements to serve our growing community," Rob Murchison, Tigard assistant public works director, said in a press release. "This undertaking will add critical components to our complex water delivery system, which allows the city's professionals to deliver clean drinking water from the river intake facility located on the Clackamas River to the homes and businesses throughout the Tigard Water Service Area."

The city will build the new reservoir at one of two sites located in western Tigard in the Bull Mountain Road area. One is in Sunrise Park, north of the intersection of Southwest 150th Avenue and Sunrise Lane. The other is the Cach Water Site, located on the west side of the 15100 block of Southwest Sunrise Lane.

A new pump station will be built, allowing the city to move water faster from 410-foot elevations to homeowners in the 560-foot elevation area.

The city's website states the new reservoir is necessary in order to meet demand for water in the River Terrace subdivision.

Throughout the month, Murraysmith, the city's design engineering firm, and contractors will be visiting the potential sites for both initial surveying work and to take geotechnical borings to determine which site will work best.

According to city officials, the project will be constructed in two phases known as a progressive design-build process. The process allows both the city and the design-builder to work collaboratively and come up with a guaranteed maximum price when it comes to construction.

Construction will likely begin in spring 2022 and will be completed in spring 2024.

The cost of the project is almost equally split between the city's water fund and the city's water system development charges fund.

An estimated 60,000 residents receive water from the Tigard Water Service Area, including those in King City, Durham, two-thirds of the city of Tigard and the unincorporated Bull Mountain area. The remaining Tigard residents receive water from the Tualatin Valley Water District.