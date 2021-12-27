FDA issues update on biocompatibility concerns with NuVasive Precice devices

Alzheimer's Disease, which afflicts more than 6 million people in the U.S., destroys brain cells involved in memory and critical thinking. (Credit: Soulbad13/Dreamstime) Under different circumstances, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the medication aducanumab might have been celebrated as one of the great therapeutic advances of 2021. The drug was proclaimed as the first medication to target the underlying pathology of Alzheimer’s disease. The most common form of dementia, Alzheimer’s affects more than 6 million people in the U.S. alone. Although a handful of older drugs can temporarily blunt its symptoms, none can slow the processes behind its devastating onslaught.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO