Health

FDA issues update on biocompatibility concerns with NuVasive Precice devices

healio.com
 5 days ago

The FDA has issued a letter to health care providers with updated recommendations for the use of NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics Precice stainless steel and titanium devices, according to a press release. NuVasive previously released...

www.healio.com

healio.com

FDA issues EUA for Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir

The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for molnupiravir — now the second oral antiviral treatment available for COVID-19. The drug is authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who test positive for SARS-CoV-2, and who are at high risk for progression to severe disease. It is not authorized for use in patients aged younger than 18 years because it may affect bone and cartilage growth, the agency said.
INDUSTRY
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

FDA issues draft guidance for transitioning medical devices granted EUAs during pandemic

The FDA is proposing that it give medical device makers about half a year’s notice before terminating emergency use authorizations post-pandemic. That was one of the major takeaways from the draft guidance that the FDA released today. It considers ways to transition medical device regulation once COVID-19 moves from a pandemic to an endemic phase. There are presently hundreds of medical devices sold in the U.S. under EUAs issued during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthcaredive.com

FDA warns about Log4j cybersecurity vulnerabilities in medical devices

FDA on Friday warned that widespread cybersecurity vulnerabilities in Apache's Java-based open source logging library could potentially allow unauthorized users to remotely impact the safety and effectiveness of medical device functionality. While FDA said it is not aware of any confirmed adverse events affecting medical devices related to these vulnerabilities,...
TECHNOLOGY
Phramalive.com

FDA issues CRL for Takeda’s experimental EoE treatment

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical are falling after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its New Drug Application for TAK-721 (budesonide oral suspension) for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis. Takeda hoped that its experimental therapy could become the first FDA-approved treatment for the chronic inflammatory disease. However,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Biocompatibility#Nuvasive#Nuvasive Precice#The Precice Imll#Precice Freedom
healio.com

FDA issues final guidance for multiple use arthroscopy pump tubing sets

The FDA issued final guidance for 510(k) submissions for arthroscopy pump tubing sets intended for multiple patient use. According to the FDA guidance document, 510(k) submissions should include a description of all device components integral to multiple patient use tubing sets. Illustrative schematics and/or engineering drawings of each device component are also recommended, as well as identification of important design features, the similarities and differences of those features to legally marketed devices and the identification of any applicable FDA-recognized consensus standards.
HEALTH
Medscape News

FDA Clears First Laser-Based Device to Remove IVC Filters

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared for marketing the Philips CavaClear Laser Sheath, the first laser-based device to facilitate removal of inferior vena cava (IVC) filters when other methods of removal fail. "To date, there have been limited options for the successful removal of chronically embedded IVC...
FDA
MyChesCo

FDA Grants Marketing Authorization for Inferior Vena Cava Filter Removal Device

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently authorized the marketing of the first laser-based device for the removal of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) filters. The device is designed for patients who have an IVC filter, a small cage-like device inserted into the largest vein in the body to capture blood clots and prevent them from traveling to the lungs. The new device, called the Philips CavaClear Laser Sheath, is intended for the removal of tissue to facilitate detachment of an IVC filter during retrieval when previous methods of removal have failed.
HEALTH
The American Genius

FDA in talks to regulate 3D printed medical devices to ensure correct care

(TECHNOLOGY) FDA wants discussion about medical devices that are 3D printed at the point of care to maintain safety for patients. 3D printing is changing manufacturing in many different industries. The medical industry discovered the value of 3D printing in the 1990s, using the technology to create dental implants and custom prosthetics. Today, 3D printing is being used in cancer research, to print surgical tools, and to create organs and skin for transplant. The FDA regulates medical devices, including those printed through 3D technology.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

FDA issues recall on several bread products from two companies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued two recalls on bread products from two different companies. Both manufacturers discovered substances that are not listed as ingredients, which poses a risk to people with allergies. The first product is limited quantity Flower Foods honey wheat bread. It...
FOOD SAFETY
Discover Mag

Alzheimer’s Drug Approval Sparks a Firestorm

Alzheimer's Disease, which afflicts more than 6 million people in the U.S., destroys brain cells involved in memory and critical thinking. (Credit: Soulbad13/Dreamstime) Under different circumstances, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the medication aducanumab might have been celebrated as one of the great therapeutic advances of 2021. The drug was proclaimed as the first medication to target the underlying pathology of Alzheimer’s disease. The most common form of dementia, Alzheimer’s affects more than 6 million people in the U.S. alone. Although a handful of older drugs can temporarily blunt its symptoms, none can slow the processes behind its devastating onslaught.
HEALTH
WGN News

As FDA approves 2 COVID-19 pills, some experts voice concern

CHICAGO — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, more treatment options are on the way. Pills meant to help prevent severe illness and death after infection from Pfizer and Merck are about to be available, although some experts are voicing concerns over what the treatments may mean for the future of the pandemic. Dr. Nathan […]
CHICAGO, IL
Medscape News

iPLEDGE Rollout: As Frustration Mounts, FDA Agrees to Help Solve Issues

More than a week after the rollout of the new, gender-neutral approach to the risk mitigation program for isotretinoin, frustration and glitches are still an issue, according to dermatologists, pharmacists, and patients. When the new website and call center launched December 13, hours-long hold times and repeated crashing of the...
HEALTH
massdevice.com

OrganOx wins FDA PMA for its donor liver transport device

OrganOx announced today that it received FDA premarket approval (PMA) for its metra normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) system. Oxford, England–based OrganOx designed its metra system as a fully automated NMP device for the preservation and transport of donor livers set for transplantation. The transportable device sustains donor livers in a functioning state for up to 12 hours, mimicking the environment of the human body with warm, oxygenated blood and nutrients between donation and transplantation.
HEALTH
thefabricator.com

Open for discussion: FDA seeks input on 3D-printing medical devices at the POC

3D-printing medical devices at the point of care (POC) is an increasingly popular topic among those in the healthcare and additive manufacturing industries. The reason is because AM can offer major benefits in the lead up to a surgical procedure, as well as during and after surgery. According to the...
HEALTH
Benzinga

FDA Approves Update On Radius Health's Tymlos label

The FDA has approved updates to Radius Health Inc's (NASDAQ: RDUS) Tymlos label, including removing the boxed warning regarding the risk of osteosarcoma, a type of cancer. The removal of the boxed warning comes after a thorough regulatory review of long-term post-marketing data in Tymlos and the parathyroid hormone (PTH) class of drugs.
MARKETS
healio.com

Omidria acquisition, FDA clearances lead December news

The top pieces of news in ophthalmology in December include acquisitions and FDA clearances. Read the best-performing pieces of ophthalmology coverage from December below. Rayner Surgical to acquire Omidria in deal valued at more than $1 billion. Omeros will sell Omidria to Rayner Surgical Group Limited in a transaction valued...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

