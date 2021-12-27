ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Perry Blasts Vocalists Who Use Auto-Tune

By Allison Rapp
 4 days ago
Steve Perry is decrying the prevalence of Auto-Tune, the popular audio tool used for pitch correction and vocal effects. "Auto-Tune has turned everybody into the same singer," the former Journey frontman said in a new interview with Kyle Meredith, "which I think is tragic." First introduced in 1997 by...

