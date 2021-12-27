ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cabozantinib active, safe for brain metastases in patients with renal cell carcinoma

By Jennifer Southall
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCabozantinib demonstrated intracranial activity and appeared safe among patients with renal cell carcinoma and brain metastases, according to a study in JAMA Oncology. “Brain metastases in patients with renal cell carcinoma are an unmet medical need, with systemic therapies having little effect,” Toni K. Choueiri, MD, director of the Lank Center...

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab benefits patients with asymptomatic melanoma brain metastases

Combination therapy with nivolumab plus ipilimumab conferred an OS benefit for patients with asymptomatic melanoma brain metastases, according to results of the open-label, phase 2 CheckMate 204 study published in The Lancet Oncology. “Immunotherapy in melanoma has been excessively studied ... (but) all of the phase 3 studies completely excluded...
Cabozantinib/Nivolumab Combination Demonstrates Efficacy in nccRCC

In the open-label phase 2 trial (NCT03635892), cabozantinib (Cabometyx) plus nivolumab (Opdivo) showed promising efficacy in metastatic non–clear cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC) among patients with papillary, unclassified, or translocation-associated histologies, according to findings presented in a poster at the 2021 International Kidney Cancer Symposium.1. Although kidney cancer encompasses...
New Hope for Patients With Relapsed Large B-cell Lymphoma

Of the 18,000 people diagnosed with large B-cell lymphoma each year, only half will be successfully treated with chemotherapy. The 9,000 remaining patients typically have poor outcomes, with only 25% responding to additional, higher-intensity chemotherapy, followed by a stem cell transplant. “For around three-quarters of patients who don’t respond to...
UTSW working to reprogram cells to strengthen immunity in geriatric patients

Newswise — Tuoqi Wu, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Immunology and in the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, studies aging in immune cells. His groundbreaking work at UT Southwestern was recently recognized with a grant from the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research and the American Federation for Aging Research, part of a $2.26 million mulifaceted grant program in support of biomedical research on aging.
Diet non-adherence, fluid overload “substantially high” among patients on hemodialysis

A meta-analysis of studies between 2000 and 2020 revealed a “substantially high” percent of patients on hemodialysis do not adhere to diet and fluid restrictions. “Non-adherence to the prescribed diet and fluid restrictions is a severe health problem that limits the benefits of routine therapies. It can cause electrolyte imbalance, fluid overload, exacerbation of symptoms, poor quality of life, repeated hospitalization, higher [health care] costs, and high mortality,” V.R. Vijay, RN, MSN, MBA, FACEN, FCCS, from All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar, India, and colleagues wrote. “No meta-analyses are known to have been undertaken to evaluate the prevalence of non-adherence to diet and fluid restriction in hemodialysis patients.”
Communication, education key to optimal management of chronic myeloid leukemia

In the last two decades, the approval of multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitors for chronic myeloid leukemia has vastly improved the treatment landscape for patients. The approval of imatinib in 2001, followed by other TKIs, led to survival outcomes for patients with CML extending from about 5 years to a near-normal life expectancy. Because of the advancements in treatment and outcomes, patients sometimes hear they have a “good cancer” at diagnosis.
Nedaplatin-based concurrent chemoradiotherapy is noninferior to cisplatin-based therapy in patients with locoregional nasopharyngeal carcinoma

1. Patients receiving either nedaplatin-based or cisplatin-based concurrent chemoradiotherapy had no significant difference in progression free survival at five years. 2. There were no significant differences in rates of overall survival, distant metastasis-free survival or locoregional relapse between the nedaplatin and cisplatin groups. Level of Evidence: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
FDA Approval Sought for Dovitinib for Third-Line Renal Cell Carcinoma

A new drug application has been submitted to the FDA seeking the marketing approval of dovitinib as a potential option in the third-line treatment of patients with renal cell carcinoma. A new drug application (NDA) has been submitted to the FDA seeking the marketing approval of dovitinib as a potential...
Pancreatoblastomas and mixed and pure acinar cell carcinomas share epigenetic signatures distinct from other neoplasms of the pancreas

Pancreatic neoplasms are heterogenous and have traditionally been classified by assessing their lines of cellular differentiation using histopathologic methods, particularly morphologic and immunohistochemical evaluation. These methods frequently identify overlapping differentiation along ductal, acinar, and neuroendocrine lines, raising diagnostic challenges as well as questions regarding the relationship of these neoplasms. Neoplasms with acinar differentiation, in particular, frequently show more than one line of differentiation based on immunolabeling. Genome methylation signatures, in contrast, are better conserved within cellular lineages, and are increasingly used to support the classification of neoplasms. We characterized the epigenetic relationships between pancreatoblastomas, acinar cell carcinomas (including mixed variants), pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, solid pseudopapillary neoplasms, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas using a genome-wide array platform. Using unsupervised learning approaches, pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, solid pseudopapillary neoplasms, ductal adenocarcinomas, and normal pancreatic tissue samples all localized to distinct clusters based on their methylation profiles, whereas all neoplasms with acinar differentiation occupied a broad overlapping region located between the predominantly acinar normal pancreatic tissue and ductal adenocarcinoma clusters. Our data provide evidence to suggest that acinar cell carcinomas and pancreatoblastomas are similar at the epigenetic level. These findings are consistent with genomic and clinical observations that mixed acinar neoplasms are closely related to pure acinar cell carcinomas rather than to neuroendocrine tumors or ductal adenocarcinomas.
First sickle cell patient treated with CRISPR gene-editing still thriving

For more than a year, Victoria Gray's life had been transformed. Gone were the sudden attacks of horrible pain that had tortured her all her life. Gone was the devastating fatigue that had left her helpless to care for herself or her kids. Gone were the nightmarish nights in the emergency room getting blood transfusions and powerful pain medication.
Catheter ablation outcomes in patients with AF vary by age: CABANA

Compared with drug therapy, there was age-based variation in catheter ablation clinical outcomes among patients with atrial fibrillation, with the largest benefits observed in younger patients, according to new data from the CABANA trial. “The CABANA trial was the first large prospective randomized trial with extended follow-up to compare catheter...
Mavacamten improves cardiac structure, function in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

In patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, mavacamten was linked with improved cardiac structure and function compared with placebo, according to new data from the EXPLORER-HCM trial. As Healio previously reported, in the main results of EXPLORER-HCM, patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy assigned mavacamten (Bristol Myers Squibb), a novel...
KEYTRUDA (Pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (Lenvatinib) Approved In Japan For Patients With Unresectable, Advanced Or Recurrent Endometrial Carcinoma That Progressed After Cancer Chemotherapy

First Approval in Japan for the KEYTRUDA Plus LENVIMA Combination. Merck , known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Eisai announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved the combination of KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, plus LENVIMA, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, for the treatment of patients with unresectable, advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma that progressed after cancer chemotherapy. This approval marks the first time the combination of KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA has been approved in Japan. KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA is now approved in Japan, the U.S. and Europe for certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma.
Causes and Risk Factors of Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer, accounting for roughly 90% of kidney cancer cases. In the United States, there are roughly 74,000 new cases of renal cell carcinoma diagnosed each year. The incidence of this type of cancer has been increasing over the past few...
How Renal Cell Carcinoma Is Diagnosed

Renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer. It's responsible for roughly 90% of cases. It occurs most often in people between 60 and 70 years of age and affects men at almost twice the rate as women. The most common symptoms of this cancer include blood...
Obesity-related comorbidities common in overweight patients with IBD

Pediatric patients with inflammatory bowel disease who were overweight and underwent screening were found to often have obesity related comorbidities, suggesting screening should be routine for this population, according to a poster. “The prevalence of obesity-related comorbidities in the adult IBD population is well characterized in the literature, however there...
Patients With Hepatocellular Carcinoma Who Receive Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization Have Improved Survival

Treatment with radiofrequency ablation (RFA) with transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (TACE) was associated with increased survival compared with RFA alone for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). These findings were published in JAMA Network Open. Patients (N=189) with a solitary HCC tumor £7 cm in diameter or £3 tumors £3 cm...
