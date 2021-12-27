ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Christmas Tree Recycling Sites Now Open

 5 days ago

Christmas tree recycling locations are now open through January 11th.

Omaha Collection Locations:

• Tranquility Park-North 124th and Fort Street. (This location is different from previous years)

• Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Northwest corner of parking lot, near intersection of Bob Gibson Drive and South 13th Street

• Orchard Park 66th Street North of Hartman Avenue

• F Street football field East of 156th Street. Parking lot east of field

• Ta Ha Zouka Park 20801 Elkhorn Drive

• Hughes Mulch Products 3211 Keystone Drive (Open 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 pm Monday - Friday)

Surrounding Communities:

• Kelly West Park 87th Street & Park View Boulevard

• Wehrspann Lake Wildlife Management Area Highway 370, between I-80 and 168th Street. Wildlife Management Area south parking lot.

• Bellevue Old Sarpy County Landfill 8902 Cedar Island Road (7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m)

• Papillion Volunteer Fire Department Center 1001 Limerick Road

• Papio Bay Aquatic Park Parking Lot 815 East Halleck Street

• Walnut Creek Connector Trail Schram Road and Creek Side Drive (west of 96th Street)

• LaVista Sports Complex – across the street from the previous location, in the paved lot 66th Street, 2 blocks South of Harrison Street

• Pierson/Orval Ballfields Woodlawn Avenue and Park Drive

Volunteers from the Rotary Clubs of Omaha and the Douglas-Sarpy Master Gardeners will staff the Tranquility North and F Street Football Fields sites on January 2nd, 8th, and 9th .

Trees delivered to these sites will be chipped and turned into Oma-Gro Compost.

Please remove: Nails, wires, ornaments, tree stands, plastic bags (please take bags home and dispose with garbage), lights, wreathes and evergreen roping will not be accepted

• Flocked trees are accepted, artificial trees and yard waste are not accepted.

For more information visit: http://trees.wasteline.org/

