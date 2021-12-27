Canopius Completes Loss Portfolio Transfer Agreement With Legacy Acquirer Riverstone

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2021 Embracer Group AB (“Embracer”), through its operative group Saber Interactive[1], has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Hungary based DIGIC Holdings Kft (“DIGIC”) from its current owners, including founder Alex Rabb. DIGIC is an animation studio founded by Alex Rabb and late Hollywood legend Andrew G. Vajna. Embracer adds a highly skilled team of close to 400 people through the acquisition, with a strong track record within commercial trailers and cinematics for best-selling game titles as well as animations for streaming media. The closing of the purchase is subject to various conditions including, without limitiation, approval of the transaction by lenders of DIGIC and of the Hungarian Ministry of Innovation and Technology.

