Canopius Completes Loss Portfolio Transfer Agreement With Legacy Acquirer Riverstone

Insurance Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanopius Group, the London-based global specialty re/insurer, announced it has completed a loss portfolio transfer (LPT) agreement with RiverStone International. The agreement covers discontinued classes of business underwritten by Canopius’ Lloyd’s syndicates and will see RiverStone’s Syndicate 3500 indemnify Canopius against potential losses in respect of net liabilities valued at approximately...

www.insurancejournal.com

