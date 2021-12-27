ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Taliban says 'no need' for Afghanistan's election commission and peace ministries

By Ehsan Popalzai
 4 days ago
The Taliban said Monday it had dissolved Afghanistan's election commission as well as its ministries for peace and parliamentary affairs, further eroding state institutions set up by the country's previous Western-backed...

AFP

Taliban chief orders fighters not to 'punish' former regime members

The Taliban's supreme leader has ordered fighters not to punish members of Afghanistan's former regime for past "crimes", days after a video of an army commander being beaten went viral on social media. On Wednesday, the group said the fighter seen repeatedly slapping an ex-army commander in a widely shared video would be disciplined.
The Independent

Hundreds of Afghans denied humanitarian entry into US

Haseena Niazi had pinned her hopes of getting her fiancé out of Afghanistan on a rarely used immigration provision.The 24-year-old Massachusetts resident was almost certain his application for humanitarian parole would get approved by the U.S. government, considering the evidence he provided on the threats from the Taliban he received while working on women’s health issues at a hospital near Kabul But this month, the request was summarily denied, leaving the couple reeling after months of anxiety. “He had everything they wanted,” said Niazi, a green card holder originally from Afghanistan. “It doesn’t make any sense why they’d reject...
The Independent

Former military chief Carter: No ‘true understanding’ of politics in Afghanistan

The former head of the British armed forces admitted that no one had a “true understanding” of the political situation in Afghanistan which resulted in the Taliban sweeping back into power.General Sir Nick Carter said the chaotic scenes as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and an emergency evacuation was launched from Kabul airport were “shocking”.He said it was “probably still true” that the majority of Afghans would not support the Taliban regime.Asked whether he had been too positive about the Afghan government’s ability to resist the Taliban, Gen Carter – who was chief of the defence staff until the end...
AFP

Ex-Afghan president says decision to flee Kabul made in 'minutes'

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani on Thursday described fleeing the Taliban's victory march on Kabul, saying the decision had been taken in "minutes" and that he did not know he was leaving the country until he was taking off. Ghani told BBC's Radio 4 "Today" programme that on the morning of August 15, 2021, the day the Islamists took control of the capital and his own government fell apart, he had "no inkling" that it would be his last day in Afghanistan. But by that afternoon security at the presidential palace had "collapsed," he said. "If I take a stand they will all be killed, and they were not capable of defending me," Ghani said in the interview, conducted by former UK chief of defence staff, General Nick Carter.
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Afghans desperate; Taliban face economic ruin

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The bitter cold of Afghanistan’s winter has small children huddled beneath blankets in makeshift camps. Sick babies in hospitals lie wrapped in their mothers’ all-enveloping burqas. Long lines at food distribution centers have become overwhelming as Afghanistan sinks deeper into desperate times. Since...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban Further Restrict Afghan Women With New Travel Rules

ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan's ruling Taliban issued on Sunday new travel restrictions for the country's women, an action criticized by the U.S. as further mistreatment of Afghan women by the terror group. The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice directive limits a woman's ability to travel farther...
AFP

No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative: Taliban

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said Sunday that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative. The guidance, issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, also called on all vehicle owners to offer rides only to those women wearing Islamic hijabs. "Women travelling for more than 45 miles (72 kilometres) should not be offered a ride if they are not accompanied by a close family member," ministry spokesman Sadeq Akif Muhajir told AFP on Sunday, specifying that it must be a close male relative. The guidance, circulated on social media networks, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghanistan's television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors.
newschain

Taliban dissolves ‘unnecessary’ election commissions

The Taliban has dissolved Afghanistan’s two election commissions as well as the state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs. Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban-run government, said the country’s Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission have been dissolved. He called them “unnecessary institutes for the...
news4sanantonio.com

$2.9B of US military gear now in the hands of Taliban, says watchdog group

WASHINGTON (TND) — Billions of dollars in equipment was left behind in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal earlier this year, and now finding its way into the hands of the Taliban. Auditors at watchdog group Open the Books found $2.9 billion of U.S. military gear and training were provided to Afghan security forces.
kion546.com

Afghanistan’s first president wants the world to work with the Taliban

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai believes it is now time for the international community to work with the Taliban to prevent millions of people from starving to death. In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson, Karzai said the international community needs to prioritize getting much needed aid to Afghans...
New Scientist

2021 in review: Taliban's takeover gutted science in Afghanistan

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan this year led to a radical makeover of the country, and science was no exception. Since the fall of the Afghan government, scores of academics have fled the country. Public universities have been shut. Some private universities remain open but classes are now segregated by gender.
