Morro Bay, CA

LA Times: Shark kills man near Morro Bay; swimmers ordered to leave water

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 4 days ago
Man appeared to be a bodyboarder, reports say

– A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead Friday morning due to a shark attack off the coast of Morro Bay in what is believed to be San Luis Obispo County’s first such fatality in 18 years, according to multiple reports.

Officials are in the process of contacting family members before releasing the man’s identity. The man appeared to be a bodyboarder, and was initially aided by a nearby female surfer, who paddled over to help.

Surfers and swimmers were ordered out of the waters of State Parks Beach near Morro Strand, where the attack took place, and nearby Morro Bay beaches for 24 hours.

