Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for more than 300 apartments at the world’s largest fully affordable Passive House. Sendero Verde is a mixed-use project currently under construction in East Harlem that includes affordable housing, community space, retail, outdoor gardens, and a school. As part of phase one, the 100 percent affordable building designed by Handel Architects is now accepting applications for 324 mixed-income units. New Yorkers earning 30, 40, 50, 60, 80, and 110 percent of the area median income can apply for the apartments, which range from $388/month studios to $2,524/month three bedrooms.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO